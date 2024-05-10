Kenmare Resources: Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare" or "the Company" or "the Group")

10 May 2024

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at Euronext Dublin, Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 11 April 2024. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

Resolution Votes



For % Votes Against % *Votes Withheld % Total



Votes % of issued share capital voted To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 46,267,991 100 451 0.00 280 0.00 46,268,442 51.85 To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration 45,963,610 99.34 304,683 0.66 429 0.00 46,268,293 51.85 To declare a final dividend of USc38.54 per share 46,268,134 100 10 0.00 578 0.00 46,268,144 51.85 To re-elect Issa Al Balushi 46,266,527 100 665 0.00 1,530 0.00 46,267,192 51.85 To re-elect Michael Carvill 46,266,454 100 738 0.00 1,530 0.00 46,267,192 51.85 To re-elect Mette Dobel 46,266,429 100 1,715 0.00 578 0.00 46,268,144 51.85 To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King 45,848,242 99.09 419,902 0.91 578 0.00 46,268,144 51.85 To re-elect Clever Fonseca 46,266,429 100 465 0.00 1,828 0.00 46,266,894 51.85 To re-elect Tom Hickey 46,266,429 100 465 0.00 1,828 0.00 46,266,894 51.85 To re-elect Graham Martin 45,850,720 99.10 416,172 0.90 1,830 0.00 46,266,892 51.85 To re-elect Deirdre Somers 45,926,334 99.26 341,809 0.74 579 0.00 46,268,143 51.85 To re-elect Andrew Webb 46,266,429 100 465 0.00 1,828 0.00 46,266,894 51.85 To authorise Directors to fix auditor's remuneration 46,267,475 100 669 0.00 578 0.00 46,268,144 51.85 To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days' notice. 45,120,450 97.52 1,147,991 2.48 281 0.00 46,268,441 51.85 To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 45,194,530 97.68 1,073,912 2.32 280 0.00 46,268,442 51.85 To disapply statutory



pre-emption rights 45,148,943 97.58 1,119,201 2.42 578 0.00 46,268,144 51.85 To authorise market purchases 46,249,371 99.96 19,071 0.04 280 0.00 46,268,442 51.85 To authorise re-issue of treasury shares. 45,177,163 97.64 1,091,279 2.36 280 0.00 46,268,442 51.85

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton / Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 036/ +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O'Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.