Freitag, 10.05.2024
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
10.05.2024 | 17:06
Cerebrum Tech Founder & Chairman R.Erdem Erkul, PhD, appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Korea in Sivas

ANKARA, Türkiye, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chairperson of the Digital Technologies Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) - Digital Technologies Business Council and the Founder of Cerebrum Tech, Recep Erdem Erkul, PhD, was appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Korea in Sivas.

Sivas Honorary Consul of the Republic of Korea Erdem Erkul (on the left), Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Türkiye Yeondoo Jeong (on the right)

Technology entrepreneur R. Erdem Erkul, PhD, was appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Korea in Sivas. Erkul received the appointment certificate from the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Türkiye Yeondoo Jeong, at the ceremony held at the embassy building in Ankara.

Expressing his gratitude to Ambassador Jeong for entrusting the duty to him on behalf of the Republic of Korea, Mr.Erkul stated that the relationship between the two countries has been getting stronger every year since the first establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957. Erkul also mentioned that he takes pride in contributing to the development of the commercial and cultural relations of the two countries with the professional experiences he has gained working for non-governmental organizations and top international private sector companies.

Erkul is a respected technology entrepreneur known for his work in non-governmental organizations in the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Korea and his work for the development of the technology sector.

Between 2014 and 2018, Erkul served as a director and company spokesperson at Samsung Electronics Türkiye, the Republic of Korea's technology giant, taking part in various R&D and innovation projects between the two countries.

Erkul founded the new-generation technology company Cerebrum Tech in 2021, and one of its six offices worldwide is located in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea. He also has been serving as the Chairperson of the Digital Technologies Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) for two terms, currently.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409757/Cerebrum_Tech.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerebrum-tech-founder--chairman-rerdem-erkul-phd-appointed-as-the-honorary-consul-of-the-republic-of-korea-in-sivas-302142285.html

