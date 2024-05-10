



BENGALURU, INDIA, May 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 13th edition of the Big CIO Show, held April 16, 2024, an event by Trescon in Bengaluru in collaboration with Intel as the Innovation Partner, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and C-level executives who shared their knowledge and experience on the transformative power of AI. The event divulged insights and actionable strategies in AI to help enterprises stay ahead in the rapidly changing tech landscape.In an era where technological advancements are integral to staying competitive, Intel unlocked possibilities with silicon, software, and services, bringing AI Everywhere. Intel's unmatched portfolio of AI products to enable customers' AI solutions everywhere reinforced the importance of AI in shaping the future of technology and showcased how businesses can benefit and accelerate in the intelligence era.This strategic focus was underscored at the Big CIO Show, which reshaped India's AI landscape with insightful panels and successful use case showcases, fostering vital collaborations. The event highlighted AI capabilities to streamline workflows and drive innovation, solidifying its role as a transformative force in enterprise technology.During the event, Intel's pivotal role as an innovation partner and thought leader in AI was highlighted. Saumer Kumar Phukan, Director, Head of Customer & Partner Engineering, Intel India, presented a keynote on "Bringing AI Everywhere," emphasizing Intel's mission to democratize AI through engineered platforms, secure solutions, and open ecosystems to help customers win in this era of exponential AI growth. With Intel's partnership, the event aimed to drive discussions on AI investments and their profound impact on enterprise transformation.In addition to Saumer's keynote, the event featured a diverse range of sessions, including panel discussions led by industry experts. One of the most thought-provoking and engaging sessions at the event was the panel discussion titled 'Putting AI to Work'. The panel, moderated by Rajkumar Ayyella, Chief Information Officer, RPG Group - KEC International Limited, deliberated on practical strategies for harnessing AI's potential in business operations.Sangeeta Roy, Director of Software & Services Partner Business, Intel India, along with fellow panellists Priya Krishnamurthy, Director of Commercial Sales, Acer India; Srinivaschary T, Senior Principal Engineer, Enterprise Technologist, Dell Technologies; Ranganath Sadasiva, Chief Technology Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; and Srinivas Rao, Head of Presales India & SAARC, Lenovo ISG India & SAARC, discussed the various facets of AI implementation. The discussion ranged from conducting thorough business process assessments to developing tailored AI solutions, integrating hybrid AI architectures, ensuring ethical AI practices, and exploring the synergy between quantum computing and AI algorithms.Another insightful highlight was the panel discussion on "Cloud Evolution: Harnessing Data, Edge, and Innovation for Tomorrow's Infrastructure". The panellists included Venkat Krishnan, CIO, Karnataka Bank; Monish Kaul, CTPO, Zivame; and Neeraj Chopra, CTPO, Walmart India. The panellists together explored how data cloud solutions are simplifying data challenges and boosting analytics while discussing use cases of cloud, edge and data cloud implementation.The tech talks and panel discussions at the event delved into critical topics such as AI-driven customer experience, edge computing solutions, and the real-world impact of intelligent automation. Notable panellists included Kirti Patil, CTO, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited; Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan Company Ltd; and Shruti Kashyap, CIO, Hindustan Unilever; among others. The discussions emphasized comprehensive AI strategies for enterprises to thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.Furthermore, the event culminated in the prestigious Big CIO Awards ceremony, honouring top leaders and innovators in the tech industry for their exceptional contributions to innovation and excellence, facilitated by Intel.Naveen Bharadwaj, the Group CEO of Trescon, expressed, "This year, we've observed a significant 35% increase in IT investment budgets year-over-year, as reported by our delegates. This uptick has directly influenced our strategic agenda, ensuring it aligns with the evolving solutions and services sought by our participants. We are dedicated to advancing our community's objectives by continually facilitating effective deal flow between vendors and decision-makers on the buy side. Our commitment is to support our ecosystem in achieving its mandates through intelligent and strategic collaborations."In conclusion, the 13th Big CIO Show, with Intel as the Innovation Partner, provided a platform to enable customers' AI solutions everywhere. Intel's leadership in AI innovation and addressing the evolving AI landscape to bring AI everywhere put a spotlight on its expansive AI footprint, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, shaping the future of technology in India.The 13th edition of the Big CIO Show is supported by:Innovation Partner: IntelGold Partner: ManageEngine, WhatfixSilver Partner: NividousBronze Partner: NeoSOFT, Pearson VUE, Zvlov, MagureOfficial Digital News Partners: CNBC TV18, Money ControlOfficial Print Media Partner: Business StandardAbout TresconTrescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in - we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. 