Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109,126,446.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 14.8 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.7 3 AVI Japan Special Situations Fund*** Financials Ireland 7.1 4 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.8 5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 6 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.6 7 ENI Energy Italy 2.5 8 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.2 9 Orange Communication Services France 2.2 10 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.1 11 Alibaba Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.1 12 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.1 13 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.9 14 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.9 15 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.9 16 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.8 17 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 19 RTX Industrials United States 1.7 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.3 Total equity investments 66.2 Cash and other net assets 33.8 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

***Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2024

% of Net Assets Europe: Long-Short Fund 14.8 Europe ex UK 12.4 United Kingdom 12.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Americas: Direct Equities 4.8 Japan 8.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.7 Cash and other net assets 33.8 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 14.8 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.7 Financials: Japanese Equities Fund 7.1 Financials: Direct Equities 2.1 Total Financials 31.7 Industrials 9.7 Consumer Staples 6.7 Energy 6.4 Consumer Discretionary 3.9 Communication Services 3.5 Information Technology 2.6 Health Care 1.7 Cash and other net assets 33.8 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

10 May 2024