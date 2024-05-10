Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 17:12
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109,126,446.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2024

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*

Financials

Luxembourg

14.8

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.7

3

AVI Japan Special Situations Fund***

Financials

Ireland

7.1

4

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.8

5

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.9

6

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

2.6

7

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.5

8

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.2

9

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.2

10

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.1

11

Alibaba

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.1

12

Lloyds Banking

Financials

United Kingdom

2.1

13

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.9

14

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.9

15

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.9

16

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.8

17

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

1.8

18

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.8

19

RTX

Industrials

United States

1.7

20

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.3

Total equity investments

66.2

Cash and other net assets

33.8

Net assets

100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

***Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2024

% of Net Assets

Europe: Long-Short Fund

14.8

Europe ex UK

12.4

United Kingdom

12.9

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.7

Americas: Direct Equities

4.8

Japan

8.9

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.7

Cash and other net assets

33.8

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2024

% of Net Assets

Financials: Long-Short Fund

14.8

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.7

Financials: Japanese Equities Fund

7.1

Financials: Direct Equities

2.1

Total Financials

31.7

Industrials

9.7

Consumer Staples

6.7

Energy

6.4

Consumer Discretionary

3.9

Communication Services

3.5

Information Technology

2.6

Health Care

1.7

Cash and other net assets

33.8

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

10 May 2024


