Venom Foundation: Venom and KuCoin Ventures forge strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venom, an innovative layer-0 and layer-1 blockchain network capable of hosting projects at massive scale, has continued to expand its offerings, this time forming a strategic partnership with KuCoin Ventures, the investment arm of KuCoin, a leading global crypto exchange.

The partnership follows on the heels of Venom's launch into mainnet and the listing of the VENOM token on KuCoin.

One of the most anticipated new blockchain projects, the Venom network, has continued to make inroads across the blockchain industry following its launch into mainnet earlier this year. Venom has drawn attention due to its unique capabilities as both a layer-0 and layer-1 blockchain. The network is powered by Mesh technology, which allows it to communicate seamlessly and at great speed with other, independent networks.

Built to be capable of hosting massive platforms and projects, specifically global payment systems and CBDCs, Venom has emerged as one of the most promising new networks, with capabilities that could revolutionize what is possible in global commerce.

Now, the network has put itself in a prime position to further expand and integrate with other blockchain projects by reaching an agreement with KuCoin, one of the industry's largest exchanges. KuCoin is one of the top-ten cryptocurrency exchanges with a daily trading volume of well over $500 million.

The new partnership would involve Venom receiving investment support for its VENOM token, while also providing enhanced visibility for projects integrated with the Venom blockchain on KuCoin. KuCoin Ventures will also provide support and resources during and after Venom projects on-boarding process.

Reached for comment on the new partnership, Venom Foundation CEO Christopher Louis Tsu had this to say: "This new partnership with KuCoin Ventures, the investment arm of KuCoin exchange, which is one of the industry's largest and most important exchanges, marks a new chapter for the Venom network. This will open a lot of new doors for Venom and set the stage for collaborative work that will redefine this industry and allow Venom to reach its full potential. We are all very eager to see this come to fruition and what lies ahead for both us and KuCoin Ventures."

About Venom:

Venom is a cutting-edge layer-0 and layer-1 network, seamlessly communicating and integrating with other independent networks through its innovative Mesh technology. The Venom ecosystem is anchored by a masterchain, which manages the overall network state and consensus, while workchains - an unlimited number of autonomous chains - host user accounts, smart contracts, and decentralized applications. Mesh technology revolutionizes inter-chain communication, optimizing interactions without compromising speed or unparalleled scalability. With a robust technology stack that ensures rapid finality, comprehensive security, stability, and user-friendly interfaces, Venom is the ideal network for hosting CBDCs and other large-scale platforms. Learn more at https://venom.foundation/

About KuCoin:

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards.

Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com.

Contact for Venom foundation:

Email: media@venom.network

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409905/Venom_Foundation.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venom-and-kucoin-ventures-forge-strategic-partnership-302142400.html