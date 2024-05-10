San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - Insurance Hour, the popular radio program hosted by insurance expert Karl Susman, today announced a significant expansion of its reach. The program is now syndicated across 8 radio stations in California, bringing essential insurance education to major markets including Cities from Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles to San Diego to name a few.

"With insurance regulations becoming increasingly complex and the market constantly shifting, Californians need reliable information and guidance," said Susman. "Insurance Hour is committed to demystifying insurance for our listeners. This expansion allows us to empower even more residents to protect themselves, their families, and their assets."

Insurance Hour, with its engaging format and Susman's clear explanations, has become a trusted resource for California consumers. The program tackles a wide range of insurance topics, including:

Homeowners Insurance: Navigating coverage options, understanding policy exclusions, and tips for reducing premiums.

Auto Insurance: Explaining mandatory coverage, the impact of driving records on rates, and how to get the best value.

Health Insurance: Breaking down complex healthcare plans, understanding deductibles and co-pays, and how to choose the right coverage.

Life Insurance: Explaining different policy types, determining appropriate coverage amounts, and how to compare plans.

"Insurance Hour isn't just about facts and figures," Susman emphasizes. "It's about helping people understand the 'why' behind insurance decisions. We want listeners to feel confident in their choices, saving them from costly mistakes and ensuring they're adequately protected."

Beyond his radio program, Susman is a respected figure in the insurance industry. He has over 30 years of experience, regularly serves as an expert witness, and is a sought-after commentator by major media outlets like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. This deep knowledge informs his approach on Insurance Hour, allowing him to translate intricate insurance concepts into practical advice.

Susman also plays an active role in shaping California's insurance landscape. He frequently meets with state legislators and assists in reviewing potential insurance bills. His insights help ensure that policy changes align with the public's best interests.

To find Insurance Hour on a nearby station and to access past episodes on-demand, visit https://insurancehour.com/.

Boilerplate: Insurance Hour is a weekly radio program dedicated to educating Californians on insurance matters. Hosted by veteran insurance expert Karl Susman, the show features interviews with industry leaders, discussions of current insurance trends, and practical advice for consumers. Susman's mission is to make insurance accessible and understandable for everyone.

