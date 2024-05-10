Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
10.05.24
08:18 Uhr
0,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9331,08218:05
Dow Jones News
10.05.2024 | 17:16
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Result of AGM 
10-May-2024 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
10 May 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Result of AGM 
 
10 May 2024, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES") announces that, at its Annual 
General Meeting held today, 10 May 2024, at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland, all of the 
resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting were passed. 
 
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
circulated to shareholders on 10 April 2024 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/ 
investors/shareholder-meetings 
 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below: 
 
                                                         Percent 
Resolution                        For        Against 
Number      Title            For         Against  Percent    Withheld Total Votes Issued 
                             Percent 
                                                         Capital 
01        ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNT  322,034,760 100.00% -     0.00%     188,625  322,034,760 60.81% 
02A       RE-ELECT HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 314,325,512 98.31% 5,402,873 1.69%     2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 
02B       RE-ELECT JOAN GARAHY    310,946,485 97.25% 8,781,900 2.75%     2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 
02C       RE-ELECT PHILLIP BURNS   316,384,290 98.95% 3,344,094 1.05%     2,495,001 319,728,384 60.37% 
02D       RE-ELECT STEFANIE FRENSCH  316,580,716 99.02% 3,147,669 0.98%     2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 
02E       RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH    316,582,716 99.02% 3,145,669 0.98%     2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37% 
02F       RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER   314,913,026 97.73% 7,310,359 2.27%     -     322,223,385 60.85% 
02G       ELECT EDDIE BYRNE      322,024,959 99.94% 198,425  0.06%     1     322,223,384 60.85% 
02H       ELECT RICHARD NESBITT    313,438,678 99.94% 200,425  0.06%     8,584,282 313,639,103 59.22% 
02I       ELECT AMY FREEDMAN     311,255,102 99.24% 2,384,001 0.76%     8,584,282 313,639,103 59.22% 
03        CONSENT SHORT NOTICE EGM  282,655,807 88.40% 37,072,577 11.60%     2,495,001 319,728,384 60.37% 
04        REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS  322,196,785 99.99% 21,600   0.01%     5,000   322,218,385 60.84% 
05        REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS  322,218,385 100.00% -     0.00%     5,000   322,218,385 60.84% 
06        DIRECTOR REMUNERATION    317,697,966 98.60% 4,520,419 1.40%     5,000   322,218,385 60.84% 
         REPORT 
07        DIRECTOR REMUNERATION    321,545,159 99.79% 673,226  0.21%     5,000   322,218,385 60.84% 
         POLICY 
08        APPROVE I-RES 2024 LTIP   318,987,769 99.77% 725,616  0.23%     2,510,000 319,713,385 60.37% 
09        AUTH TO ALLOT SHARES    287,663,727 89.97% 32,059,658 10.03%     2,495,000 319,723,385 60.37% 
10A       DISAPP OF PRE-EMPT RIGHTS  294,725,690 92.27% 24,676,029 7.73%     2,821,666 319,401,719 60.31% 
10B       DISAPP OF PRE-EMPT RIGHTS  297,220,690 92.33% 24,676,029 7.67%     326,666  321,896,719 60.78% 
11        AUTH MAKE MARKET PURCHASE  313,961,765 98.94% 3,361,519 1.06%     4,900,101 317,323,284 59.92% 
12        AUTH SET REALLOTMENT PRICE 319,718,385 100.00% 10,000   0.00%     2,495,000 319,728,385 60.37%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing

END

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Queries:

Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

Important notices

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  320904 
EQS News ID:  1900749 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1900749&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.