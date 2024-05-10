Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

10 May 2024

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 10 May 2024 that Steve Coomber has an interest of 7,500,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 7.14 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman +353-1-479-6180 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss / Lauren Wright +44-20-3328-5656 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44-20-7469-0930 Lothbury Financial Services Michael Padley +44-20-3290-0707 Hall Communications Don Hall +353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com