Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Douglas AG Street: Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11 Postal code: 40235 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Termination of control by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A. and Vision 2013 PCC; Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to an intragroup reorganisation

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: CVC Capital Partners plc

City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Kirk Beauty International S.A.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Apr 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 68.57 % 0 % 68.57 % 107692308 Previous notification 68.57 % 0 % 68.57 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000BEAU7Y1 0 73841997 0 % 68.57 % Total 73841997 68.57 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) CVC Capital Partners plc % % % CVC Management Holdings II Limited % % % CVC Capital Partners Fund Holdings II Limited % % % CVC Capital Partners VI Limited % % % CVC Capital Partners VI (A) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (B) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (C) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (D) S.L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI Associates L.P. * % % % Kirk Beauty Jersey FinCo Limited % % % Kirk Beauty S.à r.l % % % Kirk Beauty Investments S.A. % % % Kirk Beauty International S.A. 68.57 % % 68.57 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Due to an intragroup reorganisation CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A. and Vision 2013 PCC no longer control CVC Capital Partners plc. * Further entities with joint control are: CVC Capital Partners Investment Europe VI L.P.

Date

06 May 2024





