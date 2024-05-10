Anzeige
Freitag, 10.05.2024
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
10.05.24
15:29 Uhr
37,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,95038,95018:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2024 | 17:22
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation: Disclosure in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (May 10, 2024)

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 10, 2024, at 6:15 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Disclosure in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (May 10, 2024)
Vaisala Corporation has on May 10, 2024, received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mandatum Oyj.

According to the notification, on May 10, 2024, Mandatum Oyj's votes in Vaisala Corporation, including holding through financial instruments, exceeded the threshold of five (5) percent of shares. Vaisala Corporation's series K shares were partly converted to series A shares. As a result, the total number of votes in the company decreased, and therefore, Mandatum Oyj's share of votes exceeded five percent.

According to the notification of Mandatum Oyj:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.38% of shares
5.76% of votes		 2.38% of shares
5.76% of votes		36,436,728 shares
105,628,572 votes
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

A: Shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares
ISIN-code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Vaisala Oyj A
FI0009900682		 593,242 shares
593,242 votes		 1.63% of shares
0.56% of votes
Vaisala Oyj K
FI0009004899		 274,800 shares
5,496,000 votes		 0.75% of shares
5.20% of votes
SUBTOTAL A868,042 shares
6,089,242 votes		2.38% of shares
5.76% of votes

XFull chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Mandatum Oyj000
Mandatum Life Insurance Companybelow 5% of shares
5.59% of votes		0below 5% of shares
5.59% of votes
Mandatum Asset Management Oy000
Mandatum Fund Management S.A.below 5% of shares
below 5% of votes		0below 5% of shares
below 5% of votes

Vaisala Corporation's share capital is divided into series K and series A shares. The total number of shares is 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,641,676 are series K shares and 32,795,052 series A shares. Series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The series K shares and series A shares are differentiated by the fact that each series K share entitles its owner to 20 votes at a General Meeting of Shareholders while each series A share entitles its owner to 1 vote. The series A shares represented 90.01% of the total number of shares and 31.05% of the total votes. The series K shares represented 9.99% of the total number of shares and 68.95% of the total votes. The total amount of votes attached to all shares is 105,628,572. The total number of series A treasury shares is 135,544.

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


