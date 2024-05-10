EGLE Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company uniquely positioned to advance the next generation of regulatory T cell-focused therapies for oncology and auto-immunity, announced today the appointment of Pejvack Motlagh MD,MSc, as Chief Medical Officer and John Celebi, as Independent Board Member.

"We are excited to welcome Pejvack and John at Egle and to benefit from their strong experience.

The appointment of Dr Motlagh is critical for Egle, as the company is moving to clinical development of assets in oncology and auto-immunity. Pejvack will impact the future development of the rich pipeline at Egle, based on the modulation of regulatory T cells.

As we advance toward the clinical development of EGL-001, John's expertise in business development in the field of oncology is instrumental for us to successfully execute on our strategic priorities." said Vincent Brichard, M.D., EGLE's Interim CEO and Board member.

"I am excited to join Egle Therapeutics to translate into the clinic the company's groundbreaking and unique science, whose innovative and versatile regulatory T-cell focused platform, a key component of the immune system, has a tremendous potential to change the treatment paradigm for the many patients with high unmet medical needs in oncology and auto-immunity" said Pejvack Motlagh, MD, MSc, CMO at Egle Therapeutics. As CMO, Pejvack will drive the clinical and medical strategy and development of our Company in the years to come.

"This is a transformational period for Egle Therapeutics as the company further strengthens its team and advances toward the clinic a series of highly novel candidates aimed at arming or disarming Treg function to achieve the desired therapeutic outcome. I look forward to collaborating with this talented Board and management team as we advance Egle's compelling pipeline for patients with unmet need, said John Celebi, Independent Board Member at Egle Therapeutics.

Pejvack Motlagh, MD,MSc, a seasoned clinical development executive who has previously held overall responsibility for candidate development from first in human through registrational studies, brings to Egle Therapeutics the appropriate expertise and successful drug development experience. As Chief Medical Officer, he will be responsible for advancing Egle's pipeline towards the clinic and notably EGL-001 (a Treg-selective anti-CTLA4-IL-2m) in oncology and EGL-003 (a non-targeted IL-2 Treg engager) in auto-immune diseases. Prior to Egle Therapeutics, Dr. Motlagh was Chief Medical Officer at Mablink, an ADC biotech company, where through the establishment of a differentiating clinical development plan he contributed to the value creation leading to an acquisition by Eli Lilly. Previously, he held global positions at leading oncology companies such as GSK, Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca, where he was instrumental in the transition of several compounds towards the late clinical development phases of now approved drugs. At Boehringer Ingelheim, he oversaw, managed and prioritized their whole IO portfolio.

John Celebi, MBA, brings over 25 years of experience building innovative entrepreneurial biotechnology companies. He currently serves as President and CEO of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer patients with unmet needs. Previously, Mr. Celebi served as the Chief Operating Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals where he established and oversaw the company's oncology business strategy. He also served as Chief Business Officer of Igenica Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immunotherapy company formed by The Column Group, 5AM Ventures, Orbimed, and Third Rock Ventures, where he established key academic and industry relationships, including with MedImmune. Mr. Celebi has extensive transactional and alliance management experience, having served as Vice President of Business Development, New Product Planning and Alliance Management at ArQule, Inc., where he played a central role in the formation of alliances with Roche, Daiichi-Sankyo, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin. Mr. Celebi was an early employee at Tularik, Inc., where he conducted drug discovery and basic research. Mr. Celebi received an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.S. in biophysics from the University of California, San Diego.

About Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle)

Egle Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies targeting suppressive regulatory T cells. Egle is leveraging a proprietary discovery platform to unveil novel Treg specific targets and to develop innovative Treg-focused drug candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Egle aspires to advance toward the clinic its most advanced drug candidates, EGL-001 (a Treg-selective anti-CTLA4-IL-2m) and EGL-003 (non-targeted IL-2 Treg engager), which are currently developed in IND-enabling studies.

Find out more at www.egle-tx.com.

