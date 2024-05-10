Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):

Total number of shares 18,418,233 Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**) 18,346,685 Theoretical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**) 18,298,337

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

