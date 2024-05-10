Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - Decentralised Energy Canada (DEC) and the City of Medicine Hat are proud to announce the launch of the Energy Innovation Challenge (the Challenge), a groundbreaking three-year program aimed at empowering small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to overcome commercialization obstacles and bring their innovations to market.

"This program is timely, important and may contribute to solving energy problems that can impact Albertans," said Anouk Kendall, President of DEC. "The cost and reliability of electricity in Alberta are growing concerns as aging electricity infrastructure, increased grid congestion and increasing regularity of extreme weather events take their toll."

The Energy Innovation Challenge was launched to support small businesses with promising decentralised energy solutions. The Challenge is the first of its kind in Alberta and has two main objectives: to pilot innovations that address grid congestion issues, and leverage government investment and private capital to strengthen the economy.

"The Challenge provides Canadian innovators with a platform to demonstrate decentralised energy solutions and the technical and economic benefits they bring to Alberta," added Kendall. "This exciting program has the potential to create multiple, tangible outcomes."

Public and private sector supporters come together

Multiple supporters came together to make the Challenge, which will be facilitated by DEC, a reality. The $2.4 million of program funding was sourced from government and private capital, including contributions from Decentralised Energy Canada, Prairies Economic Development Canada, Emissions Reduction Alberta, Natural Resources Canada, the City of Medicine Hat, Valhalla Private Capital, and APEX Alberta. PrairiesCan, the federal department that supports economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces, contributed $1.2M through its Regional Innovation Ecosystem (RIE) Program.

"We are working with industry and all levels of government to support emission reduction targets while creating new opportunities for investment and innovation on the Prairies," said the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan. "It's why we launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy and why we are investing in initiatives like this Energy Innovation Challenge. The community-based approach of this initiative recognizes the unique needs of southern Alberta and will support the commercialization of innovative clean energy technologies that will work in the Prairies and around the globe."

"The Government of Canada is taking action to fight climate change and to strengthen our economy," said George Chahal, MP for Calgary Skyview. "By supporting innovations that advance Canda's transition to a cleaner economy we're creating new and sustainable economic opportunities for Albertans while ensuring a healthy environment for present and future generations."

Councillor Darren Hirsch, chair of the City of Medicine Hat's Energy, Land and Environment committee, credits the innovative spirit of the community's original settlers as early adopters of natural gas electricity generation, establishing the unique municipally owned energy business that has operated for more than a century.

"One of the top priorities for Medicine Hat's City Council is to carefully consider energy transition as we face the reality of a changing energy market directed by Clean Electricity Regulations," Hirsch said. "The growing demand for electrification requires stable generation and distribution infrastructure to safely and sustainably power our homes, businesses, and facilities. The Energy Innovation Challenge provides the opportunity to propel innovative ideas and emerging technology through the most difficult stage of development so we can move towards viable solutions in Alberta's energy future, opening the door for new pioneers whose technology may formulate the energy story we'll be telling for the next century."

Program funder and delivery partner Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) is also deeply supportive.

"With more than half of the funded projects in ERA's portfolio led by SMEs, we are deeply committed to supporting the success of these organizations and the leading-edge work they do. This new funding opportunity, coordinated by DEC, will help small and medium-sized businesses get their big ideas to market," said Justin Riemer, ERA's CEO.

This three-year program will bring over $1 million of project support to early and growth-stage startups and will contribute to meeting targets identified in the Government of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The Energy Innovation Challenge is now inviting applicants to submit their clean technology initiatives for review. For more information about the application process and timelines, visit https://www.deassociation.ca/innovation-challenge.

Decentralised Energy Canada is a national industry association committed to advancing decentralised energy solutions, promoting innovation, and contributing to a resilient and affordable energy future.

The City of Medicine Hat is a progressive municipality committed to sustainable energy practices, community development, and diversified economic growth. Established in 1883 and incorporated as a City in 1906, the municipality is uniquely known for owning its own natural gas and electric utilities, benefitting local residents for more than a century.

