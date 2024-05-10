Providence Park to Unveil KeyBank Community Plaza in New Multiyear Partnership

KeyBank Community Plaza set to highlight nonprofits and small businesses on match days

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / KeyBank has entered a new multiyear partnership with the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC, it was announced today. The partnership includes naming rights to the northeast entrance of Providence Park, which will be unveiled as the 'KeyBank Community Plaza' on May 9.

"We are very excited to have KeyBank return as a partner and look forward to unveiling the KeyBank Community Plaza to Timbers and Thorns fans," said Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "We are proud to work with KeyBank to utilize our shared platform to help support deserving non-profits and small businesses."

The KeyBank Community Plaza will host a local nonprofit or small business on Timbers and Thorns match days. Fans will have the opportunity to engage with and learn about the highlighted organization at an informational table on the concourse. The Timbers will also provide marketing support throughout the matchday, with the intent of generating awareness and exposure for the participating organizations.

"We are pleased to continue to partner with KeyBank," said Alexis Lee, President, Business Operations, Thorns FC. "It's important that we continue to partner with community-first organizations like KeyBank. We look forward to collaborating with them as we both work to provide a positive impact on small businesses across the Portland area."

A founding partner of the Portland Timbers in 2011, KeyBank is returning for its 13th season with the club. With community at the forefront of the partnership, KeyBank has collaborated with the Timbers and Thorns on many local initiatives in years past, including Fields For All projects, Boys and Girls Club opportunities, and Stand Together Week.

"We are proud to sponsor the Providence Park KeyBank Community Plaza," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank Oregon and SW Washington Market President. "We hope this space provides a sense of gathering, togetherness, and celebration for the years to come. KeyBank is honored to partner with both the Timbers and Thorns and are excited to support their efforts on and off the pitch."

The May 9 unveiling with take place at the KeyBank Community Plaza on the corner of SW Morrison St. and SW 18th Ave. from 3-4 p.m. (Pacific). Club representatives in attendance will include CEO Heather Davis, VP of Community and Social Impact Dr. Robin Beavers, Thorns FC President of Business Operations Alexis Lee, Timbers players Eric Miller and Santiago Moreno, and Thorns FC players Sam Coffey and Meghan Klingenberg. KeyBank will be represented by Market President Josh Lyons. The new nonprofit and small business platform will be demonstrated at the event with MESO and L&M Hair Academy in attendance.

