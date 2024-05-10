ManageEngine, in Collaboration With Rabalon, Hosts ITCON Azerbaijan 2024

The Second Edition of the Event Brought Together Over 200 IT Professionals From Various Industries, Showcased Cutting-Edge Solutions

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp and a global provider of enterprise IT management solutions, in partnership with Rabalon, a leading IT company in Azerbaijan, on May 7, 2024, conducted the second edition of ITCON Azerbaijan at the Hilton Hotel in Baku. The event focused on bringing together IT professionals from across industries and highlighting the various comprehensive IT management solutions that ManageEngine offers.

With over 200 attendees from government agencies, financial institutions, and private enterprises, the event served as a platform for insightful discussions on business process automation and cybersecurity. Distinguished guests-including heads of state bodies, leading industry experts and business representatives-actively participated in addressing key challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

Rabalon's pivotal role as the official partner of ManageEngine in Azerbaijan played a key part in bringing this event to fruition. Leveraging 25 years of expertise in the IT domain, Rabalon continues to deliver unparalleled consulting services, aligning with the world's leading IT solution providers to empower businesses with robust cybersecurity measures and streamlined operations.

Arun Kumar J, regional director of ManageEngine, said, "We're extremely glad to partner with Rabalon once again this year to deliver a successful edition of ITCON in Azerbaijan. Events like these really help us underscore the importance of fostering relationships with regional and global IT leaders and aligning with the government's steadfast commitments to advancing the technology sector within the country."

Ramin Iskandarov, CEO of Rabalon, expressed pride in the collaboration with ManageEngine, emphasizing its significance in fortifying cybersecurity, boosting productivity, and ensuring uninterrupted business continuity for its clientele. He affirmed "Together, we will continue to forge a secure and resilient digital future for Azerbaijani organizations."

ManageEngine's flagship solutions for IT service management and endpoint management were highlighted throughout the event for their instrumental role in enhancing operational efficiency and fortifying cybersecurity across various organizations in Azerbaijan.

About Rabalon

Rabalon is a leading Azerbaijani information technology company specializing in the development of innovative business solutions. Rabalon's offerings include infrastructure solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and analytics, security, and cloud infrastructure solutions. For more information about Rabalon and its products, visit its website, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organizations and managed service providers. Established and emerging enterprises-including nine of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations-rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints, and more.

ManageEngine has 18 data centers, 20 offices, and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organizations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog, and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

