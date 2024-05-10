Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Truck Fleets Earn NPTC Safety Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation



The National Private Trucking Council presented Marathon Petroleum with its Silver and Bronze Seal Awards for safety at the annual Education Management Conference.

15 fleets from Marathon Petroleum received the safety awards based on their 2023 vehicle accident performance.

Marathon Petroleum is focused on safety on the roads and credits Smith Systems training, a fatigue policy and in-cab safety features for the year-over-year safety improvements.

The National Private Trucking Council (NPTC) awarded 15 fleets from Marathon Petroleum with safety awards based on their 2023 vehicle accident performance. Marathon Petroleum was recognized for its safety record at the NPTC Annual Education Management Conference.

"Our drivers spend a large percentage of their time on the road interacting with the public, so driving has continued to be one of our primary safety focus areas," said Jocko Langlois, Marathon Petroleum's Trucking & Rail - East Transport Operations Director. "Through the use of program tools like Smith Systems training and fatigue policy, plus additional in-cab safety features such as collision avoidance, blind spot notifications, and an onboard camera system for driving behavior, the employees in these fleets have been successful in reducing the number of vehicle accidents year over year. This is not only positive for our employees and our company but also the communities where we work."

Silver Seal Award - Certificate of Merit

This certificate is awarded to a company and its employees for an improved safety record in the operations of its private fleet. It is awarded for a terminal that reduced its accident frequency rate by 40% or more, compared to its record of the previous year.

Argo, Illinois

Bay City/Flint, Michigan

El Paso, Texas

Garyville, Louisiana

Hammond, Indiana

Jackson, Michigan

Lansing, Michigan

Leach, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

Mason, Texas

Midland, Pennsylvania

North Muskegon, Michigan

Roosevelt, Utah

Bronze Seal Award - Certificate of Progress

This certificate is awarded to a company and its employees for safety progress in the operations of its private fleet. It is awarded for a terminal that reduced its accident frequency rate by 20% to 39% compared with its record of the previous year.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Tucson, Arizona

In 2023, 13 Marathon Petroleum fleets received NPTC Safety Seal Awards.

Interested in Driving for MPC?

Find career opportunities as a transport driver today.

