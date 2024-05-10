Next Level Mobility Recognizes National Mobility Awareness Month, Promoting Healthier Lifestyles and Accessibility

MURRELLS INLET, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / May marks National Mobility Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the importance of mobility and accessibility in enhancing lives and connecting communities. In line with this nationwide recognition, Next Level Mobility, located at 907 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576, is proud to champion the cause of promoting healthier lifestyles and improving accessibility for individuals of all ages and abilities within the greater Grand Strand community.

Unlike traditional gyms, Next Level Mobility isn't just about pumping iron or sweating on the treadmill. It isn't about numbers of unsupervised group workouts. It's about improving someone's overall quality of life. They specialize in helping individuals ease into a healthier lifestyle, catering to the unique needs of all ages and especially elderly clients who may require gentle stretching and personalized training programs. Their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility sets them apart as they aim to optimize joint health and promote better mobility for all. Greater Myrtle Beach residents apparently love Next Level Mobility. Check out their glowing 5-Star Google reviews here.

One of the standout features of Next Level Mobility is their status as the only Kinstretch® facility in the greater Grand Strand area. Next Level Mobility also offers assisted stretching, a cornerstone of their services, which is an incredible value for individuals seeking to enhance their mobility and overall well-being. Next Level Mobility shared its vision for greater mobility in greater Myrtle Beach when opening, as reported by WMBF News here.

"Our motto is 'Move Play Live,' and Next Level Mobility truly believes in helping their clients achieve just that," says Tim Viechec, Owner of Next Level Mobility. "Our training programs are designed not only to improve physical fitness but also to optimize joint function and enhance everyday mobility. Whether you are looking to move better, play harder, or simply enjoy life to the fullest, we're here to support you every step of the way."

Residents can make a positive change with guides who can help them live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Schedule a free consultation with one of their experienced trainers and take the first step towards a healthier, more mobile lifestyle, call (843) 299-2320. Visit Online: For more information about their services and to explore membership options, visit nextlevelmb.com.

This May, prioritize mobility and take proactive steps towards better health and well-being. Next Level Mobility invites individuals from all walks of life to join them in celebrating National Mobility Awareness Month and making meaningful strides towards a more mobile and inclusive community.

Next Level Mobility is a premier fitness and wellness center located in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. With a focus on promoting mobility, accessibility, and healthier lifestyles, their expert trainers provide personalized programs tailored to individual needs, including assisted stretching and specialized training for elderly clients. They are committed to empowering individuals to move better, play harder, and live life to the fullest.

