Lancaster Scuba: A Family Passion for Underwater Exploration Evolves Into a Premier Destination for Divers Nationwide

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Lancaster Scuba, formerly known as Lancaster Scuba Center, has combined with GearUp Guide, marking an exciting new chapter in the diving community. This move consolidates the expertise and resources of Lancaster Scuba Center with the nationwide e-commerce reach of GearUp Guide, creating a single brand experience for diving enthusiasts to access top-notch gear both online and in-store, training, and travel experiences. The new brand reflects the personality, style, and influence of Johnny Walker, who has been running both former brands with his wife of 44 years, Gini Walker, since their inception. With a heritage rooted in over three decades of excellence and community in the diving world, Lancaster Scuba emerges as a leading destination for gear, dive training, and travel.

The beginnings of Lancaster Scuba date back to 1993, when it began as Lancaster Scuba Center - a small dive shop on Greenfield Road in Lancaster, PA. The shop expanded into additional adjoining space to increase their local gear selection in 2004, leading to the robust dive shop it is today. Over the years, the brand has evolved, with a significant logo rebranding in 2008 from a helmet symbol to the wordmark logo most familiar to the diving community with the stylized "C" in scuba, representing a wave.

In 2012, Johnny and Gini brought their son Zach Walker into the business to spearhead innovation, and expansion into new channels. As a result, GearUp Guide was launched in 2014, to expand the business into ecommerce and a wider product offering. Zach has played a key role in pioneering Lancaster Scuba's growth by expanding the catalog to include high-quality gear for freediving, spearfishing, and snorkeling in addition to the core offerings for scuba diving. In 2019, Zach moved into the role of CEO for the company and solidified his role leading innovation and expansion.

The newly formed Lancaster Scuba aims to provide a seamless experience for customers, integrating both expert diving instruction and a wide selection of equipment. With the new slogan "Gear. Dive. Travel.", the brand encapsulates its comprehensive offerings. "Gear" represents the extensive range of scuba equipment, with services that include sales, rentals, and servicing for over 15 different brands. The "Dive" component highlights the PADI certification courses for all levels, from beginner to professional, as well as specialty courses, such as Spearfishing. Finally, "Travel" showcases the dive trips they offer, ranging from local quarries to regional spots along the East Coast and tropical destinations.

Johnny Walker, the founder of Lancaster Scuba, shared his excitement about the new chapter. "This combination allows us to offer a complete diving experience to the dive community across America, all under one brand," he said. "Whether you need gear, training, or travel, Lancaster Scuba is here to support you at every step of your diving journey."

