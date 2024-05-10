Vibrant Wellness Announces UK Expansion, Elevating Personalized Health With Advanced Lab Technology

This expansion marks a significant step towards advancing access to personalized care and longevity worldwide.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Vibrant Wellness, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited biotechnology company based in Santa Clara, CA, proudly announced their expansion in the UK.

Vibrant is known for their extensive selection of specialty precision lab testing. The company combines biotechnology, innovative software solutions, and groundbreaking academic research to transform patient care.

"We're thrilled to introduce our advanced diagnostics to the UK and throughout Europe, a region known for its strong commitment to healthcare innovation," said Vasanth Jayaraman, COO of Vibrant Wellness. "This isn't just about expanding our reach-it's about providing European healthcare professionals with further tools they can utilise for truly personalized care."

Trusted & Accredited

Unlike many labs that meet minimum certification requirements, Vibrant goes beyond by maintaining the rigorous CAP accreditation, a recognition awarded by the College of American Pathologists. This accreditation ensures that every aspect of the lab's operations meets the highest quality standards.

Comprehensive Precision Testing Options

The company brings a wide range of unique precision testing options to the UK:

Toxin Testing : Utilises advanced methods like ICP-MS and LC-MS/MS to detect and quantify toxin exposure.

: Utilises advanced methods like ICP-MS and LC-MS/MS to detect and quantify toxin exposure. Gut Health Testing : Analyzes the gut ecosystem with sensitive technologies such as real-time PCR and ELISA.

: Analyzes the gut ecosystem with sensitive technologies such as real-time PCR and ELISA. Food Reactions : Identifies peptide-level sensitivities to specific antigens.

: Identifies peptide-level sensitivities to specific antigens. Longevity Support: Features novel tests such as the Oxidative Stress Profile to evaluate key markers influencing health span and longevity.

Innovation and Precision

Vibrant's proprietary 3Dense microchip technology delivers unmatched accuracy and sensitivity in testing, distinguishing the company in a crowded market. As the company expands into the UK, they bring a new level of technology to support practitioners dedicated to individualized care and longevity.

About Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company in Santa Clara, CA. As a CLIA-certified lab, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing. For more information, please visit vibrant-wellness.co.uk.

Vibrant tests are developed by the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory Vibrant America LLC. CLIA#:05D2078809. Tests have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

