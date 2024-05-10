Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Amendment to Repayment Schedule on CAD$12.0 Million Debenture to Support Near-Term Liquidity Goals

Amendment Defers CAD$5.8 Million in Repayments from April and July of 2024 until Maturity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the completion of an amendment of its unsecured debenture in the original principal amount of CAD$12.0 million, reflecting a modification of the repayment schedule to defer approximately CAD$5.8 million in principal repayments - originally due in April and July of 2024 - until the maturity date of October 4, 2024.

"We are pleased to announce the deferral of CAD$5.8 million of repayments on our debentures until the maturity date in October of this year," said Brent Phillips, President of Vicinity Motor Corp. "I would like to thank our debtholders for their belief in our business momentum and flexibility in supporting our near-term liquidity goals as we monetize our inventory and robust order backlog. I look forward to continued operational execution in the near-term as we seek to instill a new level of operational and financial discipline at every level of our business."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

