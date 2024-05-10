Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Network-1 had no revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $537,000 of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The revenue of $537,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was from the settlement of several patent infringement lawsuits concerning Network-1's Remote Power Patent.

Network-1 reported a net loss of $920,000 or $0.04 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with a net loss of $623,000 or $0.03 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Exclusive of its share of losses of its equity method investee ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC of $628,000, Network-1 incurred a loss of $292,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with income of $51,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, Network-1's principal sources of liquidity consisted of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $43,394,000 and working capital of $43,067,000. Network-1 believes based on its current cash position that it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the foreseeable future.

Since the inception of Network-1's Share Repurchase Program through March 31, 2024, Network-1 has repurchased an aggregate of 9,724,540 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $18,894,986 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.97. Network-1 repurchased 83,744 shares of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2024 at an aggregate cost of $182,070, or an average per share price of $2.17. At March 31, 2024, the dollar value of remaining shares that may be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program was $4,190,635.

Network-1 continues to pay dividends consistent with its dividend policy which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. On February 23, 2024, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share which was paid on March 29, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. Network-1's dividend policy undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending upon Network-1's earnings, financial requirements and other factors existing at the time.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one hundred two (102) U.S. patents and fifteen (15) foreign patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize five patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT, Mirror Worlds and Remote Power Patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $188,000,000 from May 2007 through March 31, 2024. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through March 31, 2024 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue from licensing its intellectual property, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigation involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, whether Network-1 in its Cox patent litigation against Google and YouTube will be successful in its anticipated appeal of the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissing all of Network-1's claims in the case, whether Network-1 will be successful in its appeal to the Federal Circuit of the District Court judgment of non-infringement dismissing Network-1's litigation against Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.), the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio, HFT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio and Remote Power Patent as well as a return on its investment in ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets are attached.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO Network-1 Technologies, Inc. 203-920-1055

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,105,000 $ 16,896,000 Marketable securities, at fair value 25,289,000 28,571,000 Other current assets 218,000 206,000 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 43,612,000 45,673,000 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net of accumulated amortization 1,296,000 1,326,000 Equity investment 4,621,000 5,249,000 Operating leases right-of-use asset 75,000 16,000 Security deposit 13,000 13,000 Total Other Assets 6,005,000 6,604,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,617,000 $ 52,277,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 306,000 $ 125,000 Accrued payroll - 378,000 Other accrued expenses 182,000 297,000 Operating lease obligation, current 57,000 23,000 Total Current Liabilities 545,000 823,000 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred tax liability 615,000 762,000 Operating lease obligation, non-current 24,000 - TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,184,000 $ 1,585,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note G) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares;

none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares; 23,552,561 and 23,553,908 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 235,000 235,000 Additional paid-in capital 67,560,000 67,446,000 Accumulated deficit (19,362,000 ) (16,989,000 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 48,433,000 50,692,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 49,617,000 $ 52,277,000

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUE $ - $ 537,000 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of revenue - 151,000 Professional fees and related costs 219,000 298,000 General and administrative 669,000 781,000 Amortization of patents 30,000 83,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 918,000 1,313,000 OPERATING LOSS (918,000 ) (776,000 ) OTHER INCOME: Interest and dividend income, net 431,000 310,000 Net realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities 48,000 364,000 Total other income , net 479,000 674,000 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE (439,000 ) (102,000 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION: Current - - Deferred taxes (147,000 ) (153,000 ) Total income tax benefit (147,000 ) (153,000 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE (292,000 ) 51,000 SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE (628,000 ) (674,000 ) NET LOSS $ (920,000 ) $ (623,000 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,540,468 23,866,821 Diluted 23,540,468 23,866,821

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com