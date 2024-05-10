CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2024 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) (the "Company" or "CCL"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,465,698 Class A voting shares representing 97.59% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor, and the amendment to the Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan for Non-Employee Directors of the Company to increase the number of shares reserved and available for issuance by 200,000 Class B non-voting shares, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2024, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Angella V. Alexander 11,464,998 99.994 700 0.006 Linda G. Cash 11,465,598 99.999 100 0.001 Vincent J. Galifi 11,465,498 99.998 200 0.002 Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson 11,464,898 99.993 800 0.007 Donald G. Lang 11,465,498 99.998 200 0.002 Erin M. Lang 11,464,898 99.993 800 0.007 Stuart W. Lang 11,464,898 99.993 800 0.007 Geoffrey T. Martin 11,465,498 99.998 200 0.002 Thomas C. Peddie 11,465,198 99.996 500 0.004 Claude Tessier 11,465,498 99.998 200 0.002

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 213 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

