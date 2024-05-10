Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Tradegate
09.05.24
15:34 Uhr
49,800 Euro
+1,400
+2,89 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60048,60023:00
48,00048,20022:00
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2024 | 23:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2024 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) (the "Company" or "CCL"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,465,698 Class A voting shares representing 97.59% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor, and the amendment to the Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan for Non-Employee Directors of the Company to increase the number of shares reserved and available for issuance by 200,000 Class B non-voting shares, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2024, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Angella V. Alexander

11,464,998

99.994

700

0.006

Linda G. Cash

11,465,598

99.999

100

0.001

Vincent J. Galifi

11,465,498

99.998

200

0.002

Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson

11,464,898

99.993

800

0.007

Donald G. Lang

11,465,498

99.998

200

0.002

Erin M. Lang

11,464,898

99.993

800

0.007

Stuart W. Lang

11,464,898

99.993

800

0.007

Geoffrey T. Martin

11,465,498

99.998

200

0.002

Thomas C. Peddie

11,465,198

99.996

500

0.004

Claude Tessier

11,465,498

99.998

200

0.002

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 213 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.