CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2024 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) (the "Company" or "CCL"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,465,698 Class A voting shares representing 97.59% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors, the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor, and the amendment to the Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan for Non-Employee Directors of the Company to increase the number of shares reserved and available for issuance by 200,000 Class B non-voting shares, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedarplus.ca.
Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 15, 2024, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:
|Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
|Angella V. Alexander
11,464,998
99.994
700
0.006
|Linda G. Cash
11,465,598
99.999
100
0.001
|Vincent J. Galifi
11,465,498
99.998
200
0.002
|Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson
11,464,898
99.993
800
0.007
|Donald G. Lang
11,465,498
99.998
200
0.002
|Erin M. Lang
11,464,898
99.993
800
0.007
|Stuart W. Lang
11,464,898
99.993
800
0.007
|Geoffrey T. Martin
11,465,498
99.998
200
0.002
|Thomas C. Peddie
11,465,198
99.996
500
0.004
|Claude Tessier
11,465,498
99.998
200
0.002
For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:
Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526
Business Description
CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 213 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.
