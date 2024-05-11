Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2024) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY.P) (formerly Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc.) (the "Corporation") announces that further to its press release, dated April 26, 2024, and in connection with the closing of its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") (as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange), Belweather Capital Partners Inc. ("Belweather"), a company wholly-owned by David Beutel, and Debric Holdings Inc. ("Debric"), a company wholly-owned by Eric Beutel, holds 11,592,908 common shares of the Corporation and 11,797,584 common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"), respectively.

Following the Qualifying Transaction, David Beutel, through Belweather, acquired control of 11,592,908 Common Shares and holds 57,486 options directly, representing approximately 19.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis, and 19.30% on a fully-diluted basis. Eric Beutel, through Debric, acquired control of 11,797,584 Common Shares and holds 1,000,000 options directly, representing approximately 19.55% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on an undiluted basis and 19.71% on a fully-diluted basis. Daivd Beutel, through Belweather, and Eric Beutel, through Debric, hold their Common Shares for investment purposes, and may evaluate such investment on an ongoing basis and subject to various factors including, without limitation, the Corporation's financial position, the price levels of the Common Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Corporation's business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions that they may deem appropriate. Daivd Beutel and Eric Beutel may increase, decrease or change its ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Corporation.

Additional Information

A copy of the Early Warning Reports, prepared pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues will be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

THS Maple Holdings Ltd.

David Beutel, Chairman

david@oakwest.ca

(647) 401-8834

Forward-Looking Information

