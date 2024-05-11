Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
10.05.24
19:44 Uhr
10,990 Euro
+0,070
+0,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,81011,03010.05.
10,89010,94010.05.
PR Newswire
11.05.2024 | 03:06
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 610,859,421 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date March 22, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:


% For

% Against

Director Nominees



Adam I. Lundin

93.67 %

6.33 %

C. Ashley Heppenstall

90.66 %

9.34 %

Donald K. Charter

97.38 %

2.62 %

Juliana L. Lam

99.39 %

0.61 %

Jack O. A. Lundin

98.62 %

1.38 %

Dale C. Peniuk

96.10 %

3.90 %

Maria Olivia Recart

95.23 %

4.77 %

Natasha N.D. Vaz

99.88 %

0.12 %





% For

% Withhold

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

98.13 %

1.87 %


% For

% Against

% Abstain

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive

Compensation.

94.37 %

5.56 %

0.07 %


% For

% Withhold

An amendment to the articles of amalgamation of Lundin

Mining the Corporation (as amended) (the "Articles") to

change the province of the registered office of Lundin

Mining the Corporation from Ontario to British Columbia.

99.97 %

0.03 %


% For

% Withhold

An amendment to the Articles to remove one special

share from Lundin Mining's authorized share capital.

99.96 %

0.04 %

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below:

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance and

Nominating Committee

Human Resources /

Compensation Committee

Safety, Sustainability and

Technical Committee

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

Natasha N.D. Vaz (Chair)

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

Donald K. Charter

Juliana L. Lam

Juliana L. Lam

Dale C. Peniuk

Adam I. Lundin




Maria Olivia Recart

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 10, 2024 at 18:00 Pacific Time.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-annual-meeting-voting-results-302142840.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.