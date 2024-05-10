HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the first quarter of 2024 of $42.1 million and EPS of $0.38 compared to $54.7 million and EPS of $0.50 for the first quarter of 2023. Core net income and EPS1 for the first quarter were $49.3 million and $0.45, respectively.

"We continue to work in earnest with key stakeholders to help our community recover from the devastating impacts of the Maui wildfires. The State's One 'Ohana fund has seen steady uptake and the Governor recently extended the registration deadline, and mediation discussions are underway with those impacted by the fires. Hawaii's legislative session recently concluded, and although we are disappointed that we ran out of time to pass legislation this session, our governor and legislature are highly engaged in determining how to design legislation that best makes sense for Hawaii, our customers and our company. Our utility is committed to making the investments needed to mitigate wildfire risk and advance important safety and resilience work," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.

"American Savings Bank executed well in the first quarter, generating higher net income as net interest margin and profitability benefited from the strategic balance sheet repositioning executed last quarter. The bank also released reserves initially taken following the wildfires on Maui, reflecting Maui's resilient economy and stronger-than-expected outlook."

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY (HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC) EARNINGS2

Hawaiian Electric's net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $39.2 million compared to $47.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, with the decrease primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$12 million in higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, including $7 million of costs associated with the Maui windstorm and wildfire event. These costs include the settlement of indemnification claims asserted by the state and wildfire mitigation expenses. The remaining increase in O&M included higher insurance costs and higher vegetation management costs; and

$3 million impact from worse heat rate performance.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$5 million higher revenues, including $4 million from the annual revenue adjustment mechanism and $1 million from the major project interim recovery mechanism;

$1 million in higher interest income; and

$1 million higher allowance for funds used during construction related to increased capital expenditures.

Excluding incremental after-tax Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses net of insurance recoveries, Hawaiian Electric's core net income3 for the quarter was $44.2 million. The incremental after-tax Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses of $5 million were composed of $18 million of expenses, net of $7 million of insurance-related recoveries and $6 million of costs deferred pursuant to the Public Utilities Commission's decision allowing Hawaiian Electric to defer these costs.

Utility Dividend Declaration

On May 8, 2024 Hawaiian Electric's Board of Directors declared a $13 million quarterly cash dividend to its sole common stockholder, HEI.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

ASB's first quarter 2024 net income was $20.9 million, compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the quarter reflected the release of $1.5 million of Maui wildfire-related reserves and the recovery of $0.4 million in cash lost or damaged during the wildfires, partially offset by Maui wildfire-related expenses of $1.8 million. Excluding the after-tax impacts of these items, core net income for the first quarter was also $20.9 million.4

Total earning assets as of March 31, 2024 were $8.9 billion, down approximately 2.7% from December 31, 2023.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of March 31, 2024, down 1.1% from December 31, 2023, primarily reflecting the payoff and sale of loans in the commercial markets portfolio and a decrease in the HELOC portfolio.

Total deposits were $8.0 billion as of March 31, 2024, down 1.7% from December 31, 2023. Core deposits declined 1.2% from December 31, 2023, while certificates of deposit decreased 5.3% primarily due to the paydown of $166 million in public time deposits. As of March 31, 2024, 86% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, consistent with December 31, 2023. Approximately 82% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured, up slightly from 80% as of December 31, 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, the average cost of funds was 117 basis points, down slightly from 118 basis points in the linked quarter and up from 66 basis points in the prior year quarter.

ASB's return on average equity was 15.6%, compared to 2.7% in the linked quarter and 15.5% in the first quarter of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.88% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.13% in the linked quarter and 0.78% in the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter of 2024, ASB did not pay a dividend to HEI, supporting ASB's healthy capital levels. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% as of March 31, 2024.

Please refer to ASB's news release issued on April 30, 2024 for additional information on ASB.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The higher net loss compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to wildfire-related expenses and lower Pacific Current net income. Core net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $15.8 million5.

EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its first quarter 2024 consolidated financial results today at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time (4:30 p.m. Eastern).

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-888-660-6377 (U.S.) or 1-929-203-0797 (international) and enter passcode 2393042. Parties may also access presentation materials (which include reconciliation of non-GAAP measures) and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events - Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. The audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through May 24, 2024. To access the audio replay, dial 1-800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 1-647-362-9199 (international) and enter passcode 2393042.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and ASB's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the "Investor Relations" section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at https://hpuc.my.site.com/cdms/s/ to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

________________________

1 See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.

2 Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

3 Refer to footnote 1.

4 Refer to footnote 1.

5 Refer to footnote 1.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues Electric utility $ 788,578 $ 830,361 Bank 105,144 93,857 Other 3,436 4,019 Total revenues 897,158 928,237 Expenses Electric utility 725,223 754,486 Bank 79,612 70,337 Other 15,904 9,896 Total expenses 820,739 834,719 Operating income (loss) Electric utility 63,355 75,875 Bank 25,532 23,520 Other (12,468 ) (5,877 ) Total operating income 76,419 93,518 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,282 1,152 Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings (31,591 ) (28,798 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,386 1,131 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,640 3,301 Interest income 3,133 - Income before income taxes 54,269 70,304 Income taxes 11,674 15,110 Net income 42,595 55,194 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 473 473 Net income for common stock $ 42,122 $ 54,721 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.50 Dividends declared per common share $ - $ 0.36 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 110,218 109,514 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution 110,476 109,825 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment Electric utility $ 39,221 $ 47,009 Bank 20,934 18,562 Other (18,033 ) (10,850 ) Net income for common stock $ 42,122 $ 54,721 Comprehensive income attributable to HEI $ 32,321 $ 75,209 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended) 8.1 10.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues $ 788,578 $ 830,361 Expenses Fuel oil 284,296 334,097 Purchased power 159,817 152,761 Other operation and maintenance 143,890 128,316 Depreciation 62,812 60,927 Taxes, other than income taxes 74,408 78,385 Total expenses 725,223 754,486 Operating income 63,355 75,875 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,640 3,301 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,072 1,047 Interest expense and other charges, net (19,985 ) (20,246 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,386 1,131 Interest income 1,432 - Income before income taxes 50,900 61,108 Income taxes 11,180 13,600 Net income 39,720 47,508 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 229 229 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric 39,491 47,279 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric 270 270 Net income for common stock $ 39,221 $ 47,009 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric $ 39,172 $ 46,964 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION Kilowatthour sales (millions) Hawaiian Electric 1,412 1,430 Hawaii Electric Light 254 251 Maui Electric 240 255 1,906 1,936 Average fuel oil cost per barrel $ 121.84 $ 139.88 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1 7.8 8.2

1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 72,971 $ 72,340 $ 64,842 Interest and dividends on investment securities 14,964 15,587 14,637 Total interest and dividend income 87,935 87,927 79,479 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 17,432 17,961 6,837 Interest on other borrowings 8,154 8,721 7,721 Total interest expense 25,586 26,682 14,558 Net interest income 62,349 61,245 64,921 Provision for credit losses (2,159 ) 304 1,175 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,508 60,941 63,746 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 4,874 4,643 4,679 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,898 5,104 4,599 Fee income on other financial products 2,743 2,664 2,744 Bank-owned life insurance 3,584 1,707 1,425 Mortgage banking income 424 209 130 Loss on sale of investment securities - (14,965 ) - Other income, net 686 693 801 Total noninterest income 17,209 55 14,378 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 32,459 28,797 30,204 Occupancy 5,063 5,422 5,588 Data processing 4,846 5,305 5,012 Services 4,151 5,032 2,595 Equipment 2,649 3,114 2,646 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,018 1,019 1,165 Marketing 776 1,167 1,016 Other expense 4,942 9,250 6,191 Total noninterest expense 55,904 59,106 54,417 Income before income taxes 25,813 1,890 23,707 Income taxes 4,879 (1,341 ) 5,145 Net income $ 20,934 $ 3,231 $ 18,562 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,166 $ 70,585 $ 36,992 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.88 0.13 0.78 Return on average equity 15.64 2.74 15.51 Return on average tangible common equity 18.48 3.32 18.73 Net interest margin 2.75 2.63 2.85 Efficiency ratio 70.27 96.42 68.62 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.14 0.15 0.14 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.53 0.46 0.24 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.16 1.20 1.18 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.0 4.7 4.3 Tier-1 leverage ratio 8.0 7.7 7.7 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ - $ - $ 14.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures

HEI, Hawaiian Electric and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI, the utility and bank. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information regarding the companies' core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings for adjusted diluted EPS (for HEI consolidated); return on average common equity (for HEI consolidated and Hawaiian Electric); and returns on average equity, average tangible equity and average assets, and efficiency ratio (for ASB).

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the Maui wildfires. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries Unaudited (in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Maui wildfire-related costs Pretax expenses: Legal expenses $ 15,027 Outside services expenses 2,747 Provision for credit losses (1,500 ) Other expenses 9,019 Interest expenses 4,825 Pretax expenses 30,118 Insurance recoveries (12,577 ) Deferral of cost (7,898 ) Wildfire-related expenses, excluding insurance recovery and deferral 9,643 Income tax benefits2 (2,482 ) After-tax adjustments $ 7,161 HEI consolidated net income GAAP net income (as reported) $ 42,122 Excluding special items related to the Maui wildfire (after tax): Legal expenses 11,157 Outside services expenses 2,022 Provision for credit losses (1,098 ) Other expenses 6,700 Interest expenses 3,582 After tax expenses 22,363 Insurance recoveries (9,338 ) Deferral of cost (5,864 ) Maui wildfire-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment (after tax) 7,161 Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 49,283 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (as reported) $ 0.38 Non-GAAP (core) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Ratios (%) Based on GAAP1 Return on average equity 8.1 Based on Non-GAAP (core) Return on average equity 9.5

1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. 2 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75% is used for Utility and corporate amounts and current year composite statutory tax rate of 26.80% is used for ASB amounts.

Note: Other segment (Holding and Other Companies) wildfire-related expenses (legal, outside services and other) are included in "Expenses-Other" and interest expense is included in "Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings" on the HEI and subsidiaries' Consolidated Statements of Income Data. See Electric Utilities and Bank tables below for more detail.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited (in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Maui windstorm and wildfire-related costs Pretax expenses: Legal expenses1 $ 10,735 Outside services expenses1 784 Other expenses1 9,141 Interest expenses2 3,907 Pretax expenses 24,567 Insurance recoveries (9,969 ) Deferral of cost (7,898 ) Total Maui windstorm and wildfire-related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment 6,700 Income tax benefits3 (1,725 ) After-tax expenses $ 4,975 Hawaiian Electric consolidated net income GAAP net income (as reported) $ 39,221 Excluding special items related to the Maui windstorm and wildfires (after tax): Legal expenses 7,971 Outside services expenses 582 Other expenses 6,787 Interest expenses 2,901 Maui windstorm and wildfire-related cost (after tax) 18,241 Insurance recovery (after tax) (7,402 ) Deferral of cost (after tax) (5,864 ) Total Maui windstorm and wildfire- related expenses, net of insurance recoveries and approved deferral treatment (after tax) 4,975 Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 44,196

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Ratios (%) Based on GAAP Return on average equity 7.8 Based on Non-GAAP (core) Return on average equity 8.0

1 Legal, outside services and other are included in "Other operation and maintenance" on the Hawaiian Electric and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Data. 2 Interest expense is included in "Interest expense and other charges, net" on the Hawaiian Electric and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Data. 3 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75% is used for Utility amounts.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures American Savings Bank F.S.B. Unaudited (in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Maui wildfire related costs Pretax expenses: Provision for credit losses $ (1,500 ) Professional services expense 1,708 Other expenses, net (317 ) Pretax Maui wildfire related costs, net (109 ) Income tax1 29 After-tax expenses, net $ (80 ) ASB net income GAAP (as reported) $ 20,934 Maui wildfire costs (after tax): Provision for credit losses (1,098 ) Professional services expense 1,250 Other expenses, net (232 ) Maui wildfire related cost, net (after tax) (80 ) Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 20,854

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Ratios (annualized %) Based on GAAP Return on average assets 0.88 Return on average equity 15.64 Return on average tangible common equity 18.48 Efficiency ratio 70.27 Based on Non-GAAP (core) Return on average assets 0.88 Return on average equity 15.58 Return on average tangible common equity 18.41 Efficiency ratio 68.52

1 Current year composite statutory tax rate of 26.8% is used for ASB amounts.

Contacts

Mateo Garcia

Director, Investor Relations

Telephone: (808) 543-7300

E-mail: ir@hei.com