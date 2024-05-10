Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 21:15
29 Leser
Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

  • First quarter revenue of $2,244,000, up 9.7% from prior year-period
  • Gross Margin of 48.1%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $10.1 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data



Q1 FY24


Q1 FY23


Change

Net Sales


$

2,244


$

2,045


9.7

%

Gross Margin



48.1

%


50.0

%

(190)

bps

Operating Loss


$

(100)


$

(138)


27.5

%

Operating Margin



(4.5)

%


(6.7)

%

220

bps

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit


$

16


$

(45)


135.6

%

Income (Loss) Per Share (diluted)


$

0.00


$

(0.01)


100.0

%

"We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $2,244,000, up 9.7% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "This represents our largest first quarter revenue, with the increase driven primarily by several larger orders for facility upgrades and modernization projects. Additionally, sales increased for both our traditional wired sensors and wireless HazardPRO systems."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31




2024


2023


Net sales

$

2,244


$

2,045


Cost of goods sold


1,164



1,023


Gross profit


1,080



1,022









Operating expenses


1,180



1,160









Operating loss


(100)



(138)









Non-operating income


116



93









Income (loss) before income taxes


16



(45)









Benefit from income taxes


5



(1)









Net income (loss)

$

11


$

(44)









Income (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.00


$

(0.01)


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,428,021



3,428,021











Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands)





March 31


December 31



2024


2023


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

10,128


$

9,926


Trade receivables, net


1,119



1,283


Inventories


1,811



1,751


Other current assets


218



179


Total current assets


13,276



13,139









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


336



355


Property and equipment, net


927



951


Total assets

$

14,539


$

14,445























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

744


$

690


Total current liabilities


744



690









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


342



342


Additional paid-in capital


2,259



2,230


Retained earnings


11,194



11,183


Total stockholders' equity


13,795



13,755









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,539


$

14,445


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
twitter.com/ESIsensors
facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

