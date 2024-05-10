Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JanOne – Smallcap über Nacht mit Milliardentransaktionen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862676 | ISIN: US1680881026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.24
22:00 Uhr
16,680 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 22:45
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31


2024

2023

Net sales

$7,853,181

$8,729,725

Income (loss) before income taxes

(874,834)

(737,137)

Net income (loss)

(698,004)

(583,137)

Net income (loss) per common share

(.72)

(.60)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.