Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Net sales
$7,853,181
$8,729,725
Income (loss) before income taxes
(874,834)
(737,137)
Net income (loss)
(698,004)
(583,137)
Net income (loss) per common share
(.72)
(.60)
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.