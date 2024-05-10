Anzeige
Samstag, 11.05.2024
JanOne – Smallcap über Nacht mit Milliardentransaktionen!
WKN: A3DNBJ | ISIN: CA37638G1063 | Ticker-Symbol: L6E
Frankfurt
10.05.24
08:18 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 23:00
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Givex Corporation: Givex Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2024 (the "Meeting"), with a majority voting in accordance with management recommendations.

1. Election of Directors

The following six (6) nominees of management, namely, Don Gray, Jim Woodside, Robert Munro, Miles Evans, Michael Carr and Divya Kulkarni were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The percentage of votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Percentage of Votes
For

Percentages of
Votes Withheld

Don Gray

73.84 %

26.16 %

Jim Woodside

73.84 %

26.16 %

Robert Munro

73.81 %

26.19 %

Miles Evans

76.27 %

23.73 %

Michael Carr

76.27 %

23.73 %

Divya Kulkarni

76.27 %

23.73 %

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP ("KPMG") was appointed as auditors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The percentage of votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes
For

Percentages of
Votes Withheld

100.00 %

0.00 %

3. Warrant Extension Resolution

Warrant Extension Resolution, being a resolution to extend 190,080 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation of certain insiders as disclosed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes
For

Percentages of
Votes Against

99.47 %

0.53 %

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Givex's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF)

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

SOURCE Givex Corporation

