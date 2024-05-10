Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
JanOne – Smallcap über Nacht mit Milliardentransaktionen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D9VV | ISIN: US21077C3051 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZZ0
Tradegate
10.05.24
16:04 Uhr
4,734 Euro
-0,034
-0,71 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTEXTLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTEXTLOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6804,84012:25
4,7274,80710.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2024 | 19:00
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ContextLogic Inc.: ContextLogic Announces Ticker Symbol Will Change to LOGC on May 13, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) today announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "LOGC" prior to market open on May 13, 2024. This will replace the company's current ticker symbol "WISH", which has been used since its initial public offering in December 2020. The new ticker symbol comes following the company's sale of the Wish e-commerce platform to Qube Network Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qoo10 Pte. Ltd., which was completed on April 19, 2024.

Because the company is not changing its name, no action by the company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About ContextLogic
For more information on ContextLogic, please visit ir.contextlogicinc.com

Investor contact:
Ralph Fong, ContextLogic
ir@contextlogicinc.com


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.