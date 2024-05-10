Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the same period in 2023
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|03/31/2024
|03/31/2023
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$52.3
|$43.8
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$21.17
|$17.66
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com