Samstag, 11.05.2024
JanOne – Smallcap über Nacht mit Milliardentransaktionen!
WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
10.05.24
08:04 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2024 | 22:06
16 Leser
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the same period in 2023

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
03/31/2024 03/31/2023
Net income attributable to common shareholders$52.3 $43.8
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$21.17 $17.66

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082

www.senvest.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
