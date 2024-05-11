London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2024) - L&G esports team, which is among the top 5 Ukrainian teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has extended its sponsorship contract with the esteemed British fintech company, Smartflow Payments Limited. This partnership, set to thrive in 2024-2025, will not only bolster the team's already impressive professional results but also foster dynamic PR collaborations. The convergence of fintech and cybersport in the media space promises a mutually beneficial journey.





L&G esports team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/208882_bfbc81769477eb36_001full.jpg

"In today's digital age, engaging in various activities online has become commonplace, encompassing everything from financial transactions to work, recreation, and even social interactions. For the past year, our partnership with Smartflow Payments has been nothing short of seamless, driven by our shared values and principles. As the founder of L&G Esports, I can attest that Smartflow's payment solutions have been instrumental to our operations, catering to our team's and our audience's needs," said Alona Shevtsova, founder of L&G Esports.





Alona Shevtsova

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/208882_bfbc81769477eb36_002full.jpg

Smartflow Payments Limited is an innovative private limited company based in England and Wales. Operating under the Sends brand, it offers financial solutions such as Internet acquiring and multicurrency business accounts. The company supports social initiatives and the young generation, especially in cybersport.

"Being a reliable partner for young and promising sportsmen is an honour for us. Our industries work closely together, and such cooperations bring pleasant results to both partners. We believe esports is a future most-watched sport," commented Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends.

The L&G team began competing in top tournaments and almost immediately reached the Advanced division of the ESEA League Europe competition. The team also participated in and took prizes in European tournaments such as the SCL League, WhiteBit Crypto Open, Phoenix League, and local competitions. The team players are marat2k, r0ublE, kr1vda, kL1o, OneUn1que, rji (coach).

"The L&G team started in 2021, and we've been aiming for big tournaments like IEM and BLAST Premier. We're proud to be in the top 100 CS:GO teams according to HLTV rating. Our success isn't just ours, it's thanks to Smartflow's support. They believe in nurturing young teams like ours," commented Kyryl «marat2k» Samsoniuk, captain of L&G Esports.

It is worth mentioning that the L&G team created its merch items, which are available for order worldwide. For more information about the team, visit the L&G Instagram page, Twitch, or Telegram Channel.

Media contact:

Kate Davies

Address: Office 39.18, Level39, One Canada Square, London, England, E14 5AB

Marketing Department contacts: pr@sends.co

To learn more about Sends and its special offer, please visit www.sends.co.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

