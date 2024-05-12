Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2024) - Sotavento Medios, a renowned Singapore-based digital marketing agency and software consultant, has launched a game-changer for medical practitioners: the clinic & hospital management software that is both cheap and easy to use but has all the important features.

Clinic Saurus: Accelerated Processes and Growing Efficiency





Clinic Saurus, Sotavento Medios's exclusive software solution, is a cloud-based clinic management system that automates the day-to-day operations of clinics and facilitates the work of healthcare entities of all sizes. This user-friendly software provides a powerful set of functions, including:

Patient Management: Easily control the patient demographics, appointments, medical history and billing information by a click of a button.

Doctor Management: Unify doctor's scheduling, qualifications, and billing process.

Billing and Insurance: Improve the complexity of medical billing and insurance processing, therefore, make claims be paid on time.

Lab Integration: Streamline lab results and improve patient care coordination by providing better referrals.

Secure Cloud-Based System: Achieve the benefits of a platform that can be reached from any device and is secure and easy to use.

Sotavento Medios: Unmatched SEO and Customer Service

Sotavento Medios is not just a software provider, but a real partner with a deep understanding of customer needs. They work to ensure triumph and success. They have SEO Specialists set in place to guarantee that clinics gets a web presence, resulting in attracting new patients and growth for business. Sotavento Medios strives at customer satisfaction above other things, by guaranteeing short response times and showing a genuine care about understanding individual situations.

Focus on Patient Care, Not Software Hassles

Clinic Saurus, developed by Sotavento Medios, aims to relieve medical practitioners of administrative duties. Its clear interface and inexpensive price allow doctors and nurses to focus on what is most important: providing great patient care.

Sotavento invites users to experience Clinic Saurus. Register for a free trial now and see in what ways this comprehensive software solution can elevate office efficiency and patient care.

About Sotavento Medios

Sotavento Medios is a Singapore-based digital marketing and software consultancy firm. They provide a wide range of SEO service, including SEO, social media marketing, content creation, website development, and, recently, clinic administration software. Sotavento Medios is dedicated to providing their clients with the resources and assistance they require to achieve online success and optimise their operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.sotaventomedios.com/

Media Contact:

Name: Jeremy Lee

Email: info@sotaventomedios.com

Address: 28 Senang Crescent, Bizhub28, # 05-04, Singapore, Singapore





