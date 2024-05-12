Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market was estimated at $246.2 Billion, Annual Growth 8.5%: Research by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Report - "Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market, 2024 - 2034" published by Market Decipher shows faster growth in repair and aftermarket services across industries. All three sectors B2C, B2B and B2G are simultaneously growing in demand for such services favoured by higher adherence to standards on machinery maintenance in industries in developing countries too. Digitalization can be a new trend that providers must tap into as early as possible to build to customer acquisition and communication network.

Get Sample Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/industrial-machinary-repair/aftermarket-services-market

The importance of aftermarket services cannot be overstated in manufacturing and industrial sectors. As the number of installed bases grows, there's a corresponding surge in demand for repair services, driven by both awareness of maintenance needs and regulatory requirements. Studies indicate that the profit margins in repair services far surpass those in product sales within industries. This presents a largely untapped revenue stream for industrial equipment companies, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.

Profit margins in aftermarket services can be up to four times higher than in equipment sales, making them a lucrative area of focus. Moreover, targeting sales efforts becomes more evident as services are typically sold to a known installed base, resulting in higher ROI and quicker impact compared to new equipment sales.

The industry is transitioning towards digitalization, with pioneers leveraging digital and analytics to enhance every aspect of the commercial ecosystem, including sales and distribution networks. While the B2C segment has long embraced ecommerce, the B2B segment is swiftly following suit. On average, the EBIT margin for aftermarket services stands at 27%, significantly higher than the 11% for new equipment.

Pursuing growth through aftermarket services provides a direct route to new revenue streams. By refining their aftermarket service strategies, companies can leverage their existing portfolio and installed base, utilizing customer data to segment and prioritize leads effectively.

Key Areas Explored in Research

• Understanding the New Growth Wave

• Growth in Service Margin/Profits

• Sustainability in Service Industry

• Impact of Service Engineers/Local Service Companies

• Quality Improvement/Customer Feedback

• Analysis on Installed Base Vs Service Requirement

• Importance of Ground Level Interaction

• Key application areas of growth

• Demand from APAC countries

• Analysis on offsite and onsite repairs

• Impact and Necessity of Digitalization

Get Sample Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/industrial-machinary-repair/aftermarket-services-market

Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market

Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• Repair Services

• Ball Screw Repair

• Hydraulic Repair

• Motion Control Repair

• Process Control Repair

• Robotic Repair

• Servo Valve Repair

• Spindle Repair

• Vacuum Pump Repair

• Wind Turbine Parts Repair

• Training & Support

• Aftermarket parts and accessories

Service Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• Corrective Service

• Preventive Service

• Condition Based Service

Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• Repair Service

• Replacement

Business Space (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• B2C

• B2B

• B2G

Warranty Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• In Warranty

• Out of Warranty

Provider Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• OEMs

• Third-party

Industry Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Defense/Military

• Food and Beverage

• Healthcare

• Public Transportation/Transit

• Semiconductor

• Wind Energy

• Paper & Pulp

• Tire & Rubber

Type of Parts Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

• Hardware Machinery Parts

• Electricals/Electronics

• Other Parts

Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market Companies

• Deere & Company,

• ABB ltd,

• CNH Industrial NV,

• Linde AG,

• Exline, Inc.,

• Caterpillar Inc.,

• Astro Machine works,

• Lee Industries.,

• Pamco machine ltd.,

• L&H Industrial

• Kiefer Tool and Mold Inc

• ACRA Machinery

• ATS Advance Technology Services Inc

• TAVENGINEERING

Need Report for Specific Sector or Country? Write your requirements here:

https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2195

Direct Email: david@marketdecipher.com

Growing Industries in Related Sector:

•Automotive Display Market

•Automotive Embedded Telematics Market

•Automotive Sensors Market

•Automotive Transmission Market

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Wakad,

Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: david@marketdecipher.com

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/3563419/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-machinery-repairaftermarket-services-market-was-estimated-at-246-2-billion-annual-growth-8-5-research-by-market-decipher-302143015.html