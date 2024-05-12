SCG Professional Law Corporation Announces Renowned Personal Injury Attorney Sergio C. Garcia's New TV Show on Telemundo

Renowned personal injury law firm, SCG Professional Law Corporation, is proud to announce the upcoming premiere of "Su Abogado le Informa" on Telemundo. Hosted by esteemed founder and pioneering attorney Sergio C. Garcia, this groundbreaking program is set to debut next month, promising to deliver not only legal advice but also motivational insights and life inspiration to Spanish-speaking audiences nationwide.

With a career defined by empathy and an unwavering commitment to justice, Mr. Garcia now extends his expertise to television, aiming to educate and empower viewers through "Su Abogado le Informa." The show will cover a wide range of topics, from specific legal advice on personal injury claims to broader motivational discussions designed to encourage viewers to assert their rights and pursue their life goals.

Sergio C. Garcia, the nation's first undocumented attorney, has earned numerous accolades for his pioneering legal work and dedication to the community. His law firm, specializing in representing victims of auto accidents, has experienced remarkable growth from its humble beginnings with just $30 to an estimated value of $15 million. The firm's guiding principle, "Fighting for Justice, Changing Lives," reflects Mr. Garcia's ethos, which he brings to his new show.

In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Garcia is a prolific author and speaker, making significant contributions to the discourse on justice and immigrant rights at various prestigious platforms both in the U.S. and internationally. His personal journey, chronicled in the acclaimed film "American Dreamer: The Sergio C. Garcia Story," and his books, including "Undocumented Lawyer," have served as inspiration to countless individuals.

SCG Professional Law Corporation's commitment to excellence and community service extends beyond the courtroom. Each year, the Garcias contribute thousands of dollars and substantial pro bono work to ensure justice for those in need.

"Su Abogado le Informa" promises to be an invaluable resource for the Hispanic community, offering legal guidance and daily inspiration. The show will air on Telemundo, bringing Mr. Garcia's wealth of knowledge and compassionate approach to a wider audience.

About SCG Professional Law Corporation

Founded in 2018, SCG Professional Law Corporation is a leader in personal injury law, specializing in auto accidents across California and nationwide. The firm is dedicated to prioritizing clients' needs, achieving significant outcomes for victims and their families, while advocating for systemic change in the pursuit of justice.

