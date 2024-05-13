Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2024) - Maxim88, one of the safest and most trusted online casino Singapore, announces its partnership with Evolution Gaming, a renowned live casino game developer from Europe. This announcement signifies a step forward Maxim88's mission to ensure that the premier live casino experience is within reach of all VIP and Non-VIP players, fostering inclusivity and diversity within the gaming community.

Central to this venture is the introduction of the Salon Privé table, a symbol of luxury and refinement within Maxim88's gaming offerings. With a focus on personalized engagement, the Maxim88 Salon Privé table promises players a one-on-one betting experience and the freedom to interact with captivating dealers to have their gaming journey tailored to their preferences.

Key features of Maxim88's Salon Privé table include:

Private Tables: Personalised one-on-one betting experiences with captivating dealers.

On-Demand Shuffling: Players at Salon Privé can prompt a card shuffle whenever they like, increasing the chances of spontaneous wins, especially after a successful round.

VIP Treatment: Salon Privé players can enjoy VIP treatment, complete with a dedicated host offering personalized assistance. Housed in an elegant VIP studio, this service caters to high-stakes gaming enthusiasts for a better gaming experience.



This collaboration introduces one of the industry's lowest minimum entries for playing games, enabling players to enjoy the premier live casino experience.

###

About Maxim88 - Online Casino Malaysia:

Maxim88 is one of the trusted online casinos in Singapore, standing as a reliable online gaming hub and committed to delivering a diverse array of gaming experiences from fan-favourite live casino games to sports better, slots, fishing, and fast games. With a decade-long track record of excellence, Maxim88 operates with license from esteemed international gambling authorities, including Gaming Curacao, PAGCOR, and UK Gaming Commission. Notably, Maxim88 holds the distinction of being the sole online casino in Singapore to be endorsed by football legend Michael Owen.

Contact Information

Official Website: https://www.maxim88.net/

Name: June Tan

Email: admin@maxim88sports.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208351

SOURCE: OKE Distributor SDN BHD