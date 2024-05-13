

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited (the "Company" ) (SGX: Y8E), a Company listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and an innovator in the aerosol paint industry, proudly announces its latest accomplishment - securing a Silver Medal at the prestigious 49th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, Switzerland (the "Geneva Exhibition") which was held from 17 April to 21 April 2024.Mr Ian Ong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited with the Silver Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva.The Geneva Exhibition, supported by the Swiss Government and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), is renowned for showcasing new products ready for commercialisation. This year, the exhibition hosted over 825 exhibitors from 45 countries.Mr Ian Ong showcasing the Company's TintatekThe Company's award-winning innovation, Tintatek, is a fillable aerosol container that allows users to mix paint colours manually without additional equipment. This groundbreaking product promises to revolutionise the aerosol paint industry by significantly enhancing product usability and accessibility.Ian Ong, CEO of the Company, remarked, "Whether it's automobiles, marine pleasure crafts, household items, or industrial machinery, the issue of how to repair damaged parts so that the new colour matches the original without any visible discrepancy is a dilemma for many users. I am confident that Tintatek will revolutionise the aerosol paint industry by making colour repair not only more accurate but also more user-friendly and cost-effective."Mr Ian Ong added, "Tintatek is nearing the final stages of refinement and will soon be launched in the market. This innovation does not only reflect our dedication to research and development but also aligns with our vision to dramatically enhance the commercial potential of the aerosol industry."The Geneva Exhibition also introduced a novel feature this year - a unique participation certificate in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), enabling exhibitors to verify their participation through blockchain technology, underscoring the event's commitment to integrating modern technology with traditional inventiveness.The Company's participation in the Geneva Exhibition is a testament to its innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of the aerosol paint industry.