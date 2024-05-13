Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 6 May - 10 May 2024

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 6 May up to and including 10 May 2024 a total of 56,299 shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.3620 for a total amount of €1,202,658.73.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €1,999,484.52 representing 10.00% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment