Montag, 13.05.2024
Breaking News: Heftige Kursexplosion am Montag?!
WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
10.05.24
17:03 Uhr
21,320 Euro
-0,220
-1,02 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2024 | 07:10
Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 6 May - 10 May 2024

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 6 May up to and including 10 May 2024 a total of 56,299 shares were repurchased at an average price of €21.3620 for a total amount of €1,202,658.73.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €1,999,484.52 representing 10.00% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

  • Weekly progress on Corbion share buyback program 6 May - 10 May 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/175d34ee-bb38-47de-9fc5-70a2259cc409)

