VITA LIBERATA Self Tan Brand: New Research from Self Tan Brand Vita Liberata for Skin Cancer Awareness Month Exposes Serious Health Risks for Women Prioritising a Sunbed Tan Over Wellbeing

Willing to Take the Health Risk. Of 1000 women surveyed:

- 1 in 3 use tanning beds and will continue to despite health risks

- 91% are aware of the health risks

- Almost half (48%) say sunbeds are addictive

Beyond a Tan. The Perceived Benefits by Sunbed Users:

- 57% of women said the tan is their primary reason for enjoying a sunbed session

- 1-in-3 say they use sunbeds for body confidence

- A fifth say they use sunbeds to look 'healthy and well'

- 1 in 6 use sunbeds to look more attractive

Sunbed Tanning vs Smoking

"More people develop skin cancer because of indoor tanning than develop lung cancer through smoking. This is why the World Health Organisation reclassified sunbeds to the highest cancer risk category alongside cigarettes. The risk of developing melanoma - the deadliest form of skin cancer - is boosted by 75% if you use sunbeds before you are 35".

Alyson Hogg, Founder of Vita Liberata who commissioned this research says.

-39% said they would stop if they knew sunbeds were as dangerous as smoking cigarettes

-9 out of 10 said they have never been advised by a health professional about avoiding sunbed usage

Disturbing TikTok Tanning Trends

TikTok users posting sunbedselfies on the platform continues to be a trend.

tanningsalon has 651.5m views

sunbed has 310.3m views

sunbedaddiction has 20.5m views

@itsnotemma8 confesses knowledge of the health risks - her post went viral with 4.8m views and 700k likes. She has 2k followers.

@ellieeejonessx who has 85K followers, posts about using sunbeds every day.

@bethanyrowe shares tanninghack using salt water for a sunbed tan line. She has 29k followers.

Alyson wants public health warnings applied to sunbeds, like those found on cigarettes. "Sunbeds are addictive" and "Sunbed radiation can cause cancer." These messages need to be present and clear before anyone steps onto a sunbed." She says. "We also need firmer regulation on sunbed shops to ensure correct checks are made on proof of age, medical history, and limiting the time and frequency customers spend on sunbeds. Health care professionals should also be communicating the dangers and risks associated with sunbeds, akin to their anti-smoking approach. This will save lives."

Vita Liberata is donating 50% of net sales on VITALIBERATA.COM in May to the British Skin Foundation.

