Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

13 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

10 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

77,149

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

740.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

724.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

735.1869p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,457,068 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,999,104 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

1945

724.00

08:36:51

OD_7yTC4wr-00

XLON

8

731.00

09:44:20

OD_7yTT4Ks-00

CHIX

54

731.00

09:44:20

OD_7yTT4Kt-01

CHIX

520

732.00

10:40:27

OD_7yThC1V-00

CHIX

6

735.00

11:04:30

OD_7yTnFds-00

CHIX

200

735.00

11:04:30

OD_7yTnFds-02

CHIX

49

735.00

11:08:32

OD_7yToGal-00

CHIX

1

735.00

11:08:32

OD_7yToGar-00

CHIX

41

735.00

11:13:08

OD_7yTpQOE-00

AQXE

2

735.00

11:17:10

OD_7yTqRLl-00

AQXE

11

735.00

11:18:28

OD_7yTqldh-00

BATE

141

733.00

11:23:22

OD_7yTrzzT-00

TRQX

855

733.00

11:23:22

OD_7yTrzzU-01

CHIX

996

733.00

11:23:22

OD_7yTrzzU-03

TRQX

1486

733.00

11:23:22

OD_7yTrzzV-00

CHIX

9

735.00

11:26:30

OD_7yTsn1t-00

BATE

395

736.00

11:31:23

OD_7yTu1Fg-00

XLON

335

736.00

11:31:23

OD_7yTu1Fh-01

XLON

301

736.00

11:31:23

OD_7yTu1Fh-03

XLON

819

736.00

11:31:23

OD_7yTu1Fi-01

XLON

316

736.00

11:31:23

OD_7yTu1Fi-03

XLON

358

737.00

11:35:25

OD_7yTv2Cs-00

XLON

200

737.00

11:35:25

OD_7yTv2Cs-02

XLON

910

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwO-00

AQXE

1040

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwP-01

XLON

49

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwP-03

AQXE

176

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwQ-01

XLON

373

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwQ-03

CHIX

719

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwR-01

XLON

230

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwR-03

AQXE

115

735.00

11:49:22

OD_7yTyXwR-05

CHIX

15

736.00

11:50:35

OD_7yTyqwu-00

BATE

626

736.00

12:42:46

OD_7yUBzSG-00

BATE

7

736.00

12:46:47

OD_7yUD09P-00

BATE

60

735.00

13:23:50

OD_7yUMKLP-00

BATE

66

735.00

13:27:46

OD_7yUNJc9-00

BATE

98

737.00

13:33:39

OD_7yUOngJ-00

XLON

291

737.00

13:33:40

OD_7yUOnwO-00

XLON

460

737.00

13:33:40

OD_7yUOnwO-02

XLON

614

738.00

13:37:42

OD_7yUPotj-00

XLON

91

738.00

13:37:42

OD_7yUPotj-02

XLON

441

736.00

13:37:43

OD_7yUPowH-00

XLON

958

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPc-00

CHIX

814

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPd-00

XLON

129

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPd-02

CHIX

210

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPd-04

XLON

268

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPe-01

CHIX

1784

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPe-03

XLON

503

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPf-00

XLON

975

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPf-02

XLON

129

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPf-04

XLON

500

736.00

13:41:04

OD_7yUQfPs-00

XLON

525

736.00

13:41:06

OD_7yUQfwR-00

XLON

757

737.00

13:41:44

OD_7yUQprG-00

XLON

150

737.00

13:41:44

OD_7yUQprH-01

XLON

271

737.00

13:41:44

OD_7yUQprH-03

XLON

177

736.00

14:14:46

OD_7yUZ9HR-00

CHIX

533

736.00

14:14:51

OD_7yUZAaP-00

XLON

195

736.00

14:14:51

OD_7yUZAaQ-00

CHIX

344

738.00

14:14:55

OD_7yUZBnk-00

BATE

253

738.00

14:14:55

OD_7yUZBnm-00

BATE

656

736.00

14:15:16

OD_7yUZHFS-00

XLON

195

736.00

14:15:16

OD_7yUZHFX-00

XLON

272

736.00

14:15:18

OD_7yUZHfE-00

XLON

195

736.00

14:15:21

OD_7yUZIXF-00

XLON

2092

736.00

14:15:21

OD_7yUZIXG-00

XLON

31

736.00

14:15:21

OD_7yUZIXG-02

CHIX

160

736.00

14:15:21

OD_7yUZIXH-01

XLON

833

736.00

14:15:21

OD_7yUZIXH-03

XLON

164

736.00

14:18:43

OD_7yUa97A-00

AQXE

42

736.00

14:18:57

OD_7yUaCku-00

BATE

231

736.00

14:18:57

OD_7yUaCkv-01

BATE

2

736.00

14:18:57

OD_7yUaCkw-00

BATE

2

736.00

14:18:57

OD_7yUaCkx-00

BATE

34

736.00

14:18:58

OD_7yUaD15-00

BATE

24

736.00

14:18:59

OD_7yUaDHC-00

BATE

102

736.00

14:19:21

OD_7yUaJ0Y-00

CHIX

196

736.00

14:19:21

OD_7yUaJ0Y-02

CHIX

193

736.00

14:19:21

OD_7yUaJ0Z-01

CHIX

834

736.00

14:22:00

OD_7yUayMg-00

TRQX

378

735.00

14:22:01

OD_7yUayT6-00

BATE

111

735.00

14:26:41

OD_7yUc9Kt-00

BATE

14

736.00

14:27:23

OD_7yUcKOZ-00

XLON

498

736.00

14:27:23

OD_7yUcKOa-01

XLON

235

736.00

14:27:23

OD_7yUcKOa-03

XLON

444

735.00

14:30:18

OD_7yUd3qD-00

BATE

170

735.00

14:30:18

OD_7yUd3qE-01

CHIX

1256

735.00

14:30:18

OD_7yUd3qG-00

BATE

14

736.00

14:30:48

OD_7yUdBia-00

AQXE

8

736.00

14:30:49

OD_7yUdByk-00

AQXE

29

736.00

14:31:01

OD_7yUdF6X-00

BATE

209

736.00

14:31:01

OD_7yUdF6Y-00

BATE

73

736.00

14:31:01

OD_7yUdF6Z-00

BATE

12

736.00

14:31:01

OD_7yUdF6a-00

BATE

16

736.00

14:31:02

OD_7yUdFMV-00

BATE

569

736.00

14:31:02

OD_7yUdFMV-02

BATE

12

736.00

14:31:24

OD_7yUdL5S-00

XLON

274

736.00

14:31:24

OD_7yUdL5T-01

XLON

310

736.00

14:31:24

OD_7yUdL5U-00

XLON

318

736.00

14:31:24

OD_7yUdL5V-00

XLON

7

736.00

14:31:25

OD_7yUdLLO-00

XLON

255

736.00

14:31:25

OD_7yUdLLP-00

XLON

320

736.00

14:31:25

OD_7yUdLLQ-00

XLON

416

736.00

14:34:30

OD_7yUe7Tw-00

CHIX

81

736.00

14:34:30

OD_7yUe7Tw-02

CHIX

387

736.00

14:34:30

OD_7yUe7Tw-04

CHIX

553

736.00

14:35:07

OD_7yUeH68-00

TRQX

5

736.00

14:42:33

OD_7yUg981-00

CHIX

152

736.00

14:42:33

OD_7yUg981-02

CHIX

235

736.00

14:42:33

OD_7yUg982-01

CHIX

75

736.00

14:42:33

OD_7yUg983-00

CHIX

7

736.00

14:43:02

OD_7yUgGfm-00

BATE

171

736.00

14:43:02

OD_7yUgGfm-02

BATE

296

736.00

14:43:26

OD_7yUgMua-00

XLON

56

736.00

14:47:05

OD_7yUhHsq-00

BATE

8

736.00

14:50:36

OD_7yUiAmD-00

CHIX

12

736.00

14:50:36

OD_7yUiAmD-02

CHIX

6

736.00

14:50:37

OD_7yUiB2C-00

CHIX

6

736.00

14:54:38

OD_7yUjBjK-00

CHIX

238

736.00

14:54:38

OD_7yUjBjL-00

CHIX

72

735.00

14:58:01

OD_7yUk2RA-00

BATE

10

736.00

14:58:40

OD_7yUkCgU-00

CHIX

17

736.00

14:58:40

OD_7yUkCgU-02

CHIX

1045

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAu-00

XLON

27

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAu-02

CHIX

240

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAv-01

XLON

187

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAv-03

CHIX

193

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAw-00

XLON

900

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAw-02

BATE

1573

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAw-04

XLON

3359

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAx-01

BATE

420

735.00

15:00:22

OD_7yUkdAx-03

BATE

311

735.00

15:01:53

OD_7yUl0f4-00

XLON

128

735.00

15:02:00

OD_7yUl2Xf-00

XLON

188

735.00

15:02:23

OD_7yUl8TD-00

XLON

31

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMl-00

XLON

3768

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMl-02

XLON

600

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMm-01

BATE

1718

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMn-00

XLON

57

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMp-00

CHIX

483

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMp-02

XLON

1807

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMq-00

BATE

600

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMr-00

XLON

300

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMr-02

BATE

231

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMr-04

XLON

102

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMr-06

CHIX

105

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMs-01

TRQX

16

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMs-03

CHIX

428

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMt-00

CHIX

269

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMt-02

TRQX

300

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMu-00

BATE

1718

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMu-02

BATE

435

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMu-04

AQXE

115

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMv-01

BATE

919

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMv-03

AQXE

192

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMw-01

BATE

645

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMw-03

BATE

285

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMx-00

AQXE

162

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMx-02

BATE

65

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMy-00

BATE

56

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMy-02

BATE

67

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMy-04

BATE

38

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMy-06

BATE

2033

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMz-01

BATE

5511

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCMz-03

BATE

2203

735.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCN0-01

BATE

274

734.00

15:02:38

OD_7yUlCOR-00

XLON

40

736.00

15:03:29

OD_7yUlPrq-00

XLON

341

736.00

15:03:30

OD_7yUlQ8A-00

XLON

131

736.00

15:06:39

OD_7yUmDIL-00

BATE

467

736.00

15:06:39

OD_7yUmDIL-02

BATE

460

739.00

15:22:39

OD_7yUqF2B-00

BATE

520

739.00

15:22:39

OD_7yUqF2D-00

CHIX

89

738.00

15:34:54

OD_7yUtK1I-00

BATE

93

740.00

16:07:49

OD_7yV1bsE-00

AQXE

88

740.00

16:28:05

OD_7yV6i7z-00

TRQX

568

740.00

16:28:05

OD_7yV6i95-00

XLON

14

740.00

16:28:41

OD_7yV6rcv-00

BATE

147

740.00

16:29:25

OD_7yV72wJ-00

TRQX

1

740.00

16:29:26

OD_7yV73J3-00

BATE

589

740.00

16:29:28

OD_7yV73nN-00

BATE


