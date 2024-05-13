Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
13 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
10 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
77,149
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
740.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
724.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
735.1869p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,457,068 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,999,104 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
1945
724.00
08:36:51
OD_7yTC4wr-00
XLON
8
731.00
09:44:20
OD_7yTT4Ks-00
CHIX
54
731.00
09:44:20
OD_7yTT4Kt-01
CHIX
520
732.00
10:40:27
OD_7yThC1V-00
CHIX
6
735.00
11:04:30
OD_7yTnFds-00
CHIX
200
735.00
11:04:30
OD_7yTnFds-02
CHIX
49
735.00
11:08:32
OD_7yToGal-00
CHIX
1
735.00
11:08:32
OD_7yToGar-00
CHIX
41
735.00
11:13:08
OD_7yTpQOE-00
AQXE
2
735.00
11:17:10
OD_7yTqRLl-00
AQXE
11
735.00
11:18:28
OD_7yTqldh-00
BATE
141
733.00
11:23:22
OD_7yTrzzT-00
TRQX
855
733.00
11:23:22
OD_7yTrzzU-01
CHIX
996
733.00
11:23:22
OD_7yTrzzU-03
TRQX
1486
733.00
11:23:22
OD_7yTrzzV-00
CHIX
9
735.00
11:26:30
OD_7yTsn1t-00
BATE
395
736.00
11:31:23
OD_7yTu1Fg-00
XLON
335
736.00
11:31:23
OD_7yTu1Fh-01
XLON
301
736.00
11:31:23
OD_7yTu1Fh-03
XLON
819
736.00
11:31:23
OD_7yTu1Fi-01
XLON
316
736.00
11:31:23
OD_7yTu1Fi-03
XLON
358
737.00
11:35:25
OD_7yTv2Cs-00
XLON
200
737.00
11:35:25
OD_7yTv2Cs-02
XLON
910
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwO-00
AQXE
1040
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwP-01
XLON
49
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwP-03
AQXE
176
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwQ-01
XLON
373
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwQ-03
CHIX
719
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwR-01
XLON
230
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwR-03
AQXE
115
735.00
11:49:22
OD_7yTyXwR-05
CHIX
15
736.00
11:50:35
OD_7yTyqwu-00
BATE
626
736.00
12:42:46
OD_7yUBzSG-00
BATE
7
736.00
12:46:47
OD_7yUD09P-00
BATE
60
735.00
13:23:50
OD_7yUMKLP-00
BATE
66
735.00
13:27:46
OD_7yUNJc9-00
BATE
98
737.00
13:33:39
OD_7yUOngJ-00
XLON
291
737.00
13:33:40
OD_7yUOnwO-00
XLON
460
737.00
13:33:40
OD_7yUOnwO-02
XLON
614
738.00
13:37:42
OD_7yUPotj-00
XLON
91
738.00
13:37:42
OD_7yUPotj-02
XLON
441
736.00
13:37:43
OD_7yUPowH-00
XLON
958
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPc-00
CHIX
814
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPd-00
XLON
129
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPd-02
CHIX
210
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPd-04
XLON
268
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPe-01
CHIX
1784
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPe-03
XLON
503
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPf-00
XLON
975
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPf-02
XLON
129
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPf-04
XLON
500
736.00
13:41:04
OD_7yUQfPs-00
XLON
525
736.00
13:41:06
OD_7yUQfwR-00
XLON
757
737.00
13:41:44
OD_7yUQprG-00
XLON
150
737.00
13:41:44
OD_7yUQprH-01
XLON
271
737.00
13:41:44
OD_7yUQprH-03
XLON
177
736.00
14:14:46
OD_7yUZ9HR-00
CHIX
533
736.00
14:14:51
OD_7yUZAaP-00
XLON
195
736.00
14:14:51
OD_7yUZAaQ-00
CHIX
344
738.00
14:14:55
OD_7yUZBnk-00
BATE
253
738.00
14:14:55
OD_7yUZBnm-00
BATE
656
736.00
14:15:16
OD_7yUZHFS-00
XLON
195
736.00
14:15:16
OD_7yUZHFX-00
XLON
272
736.00
14:15:18
OD_7yUZHfE-00
XLON
195
736.00
14:15:21
OD_7yUZIXF-00
XLON
2092
736.00
14:15:21
OD_7yUZIXG-00
XLON
31
736.00
14:15:21
OD_7yUZIXG-02
CHIX
160
736.00
14:15:21
OD_7yUZIXH-01
XLON
833
736.00
14:15:21
OD_7yUZIXH-03
XLON
164
736.00
14:18:43
OD_7yUa97A-00
AQXE
42
736.00
14:18:57
OD_7yUaCku-00
BATE
231
736.00
14:18:57
OD_7yUaCkv-01
BATE
2
736.00
14:18:57
OD_7yUaCkw-00
BATE
2
736.00
14:18:57
OD_7yUaCkx-00
BATE
34
736.00
14:18:58
OD_7yUaD15-00
BATE
24
736.00
14:18:59
OD_7yUaDHC-00
BATE
102
736.00
14:19:21
OD_7yUaJ0Y-00
CHIX
196
736.00
14:19:21
OD_7yUaJ0Y-02
CHIX
193
736.00
14:19:21
OD_7yUaJ0Z-01
CHIX
834
736.00
14:22:00
OD_7yUayMg-00
TRQX
378
735.00
14:22:01
OD_7yUayT6-00
BATE
111
735.00
14:26:41
OD_7yUc9Kt-00
BATE
14
736.00
14:27:23
OD_7yUcKOZ-00
XLON
498
736.00
14:27:23
OD_7yUcKOa-01
XLON
235
736.00
14:27:23
OD_7yUcKOa-03
XLON
444
735.00
14:30:18
OD_7yUd3qD-00
BATE
170
735.00
14:30:18
OD_7yUd3qE-01
CHIX
1256
735.00
14:30:18
OD_7yUd3qG-00
BATE
14
736.00
14:30:48
OD_7yUdBia-00
AQXE
8
736.00
14:30:49
OD_7yUdByk-00
AQXE
29
736.00
14:31:01
OD_7yUdF6X-00
BATE
209
736.00
14:31:01
OD_7yUdF6Y-00
BATE
73
736.00
14:31:01
OD_7yUdF6Z-00
BATE
12
736.00
14:31:01
OD_7yUdF6a-00
BATE
16
736.00
14:31:02
OD_7yUdFMV-00
BATE
569
736.00
14:31:02
OD_7yUdFMV-02
BATE
12
736.00
14:31:24
OD_7yUdL5S-00
XLON
274
736.00
14:31:24
OD_7yUdL5T-01
XLON
310
736.00
14:31:24
OD_7yUdL5U-00
XLON
318
736.00
14:31:24
OD_7yUdL5V-00
XLON
7
736.00
14:31:25
OD_7yUdLLO-00
XLON
255
736.00
14:31:25
OD_7yUdLLP-00
XLON
320
736.00
14:31:25
OD_7yUdLLQ-00
XLON
416
736.00
14:34:30
OD_7yUe7Tw-00
CHIX
81
736.00
14:34:30
OD_7yUe7Tw-02
CHIX
387
736.00
14:34:30
OD_7yUe7Tw-04
CHIX
553
736.00
14:35:07
OD_7yUeH68-00
TRQX
5
736.00
14:42:33
OD_7yUg981-00
CHIX
152
736.00
14:42:33
OD_7yUg981-02
CHIX
235
736.00
14:42:33
OD_7yUg982-01
CHIX
75
736.00
14:42:33
OD_7yUg983-00
CHIX
7
736.00
14:43:02
OD_7yUgGfm-00
BATE
171
736.00
14:43:02
OD_7yUgGfm-02
BATE
296
736.00
14:43:26
OD_7yUgMua-00
XLON
56
736.00
14:47:05
OD_7yUhHsq-00
BATE
8
736.00
14:50:36
OD_7yUiAmD-00
CHIX
12
736.00
14:50:36
OD_7yUiAmD-02
CHIX
6
736.00
14:50:37
OD_7yUiB2C-00
CHIX
6
736.00
14:54:38
OD_7yUjBjK-00
CHIX
238
736.00
14:54:38
OD_7yUjBjL-00
CHIX
72
735.00
14:58:01
OD_7yUk2RA-00
BATE
10
736.00
14:58:40
OD_7yUkCgU-00
CHIX
17
736.00
14:58:40
OD_7yUkCgU-02
CHIX
1045
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAu-00
XLON
27
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAu-02
CHIX
240
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAv-01
XLON
187
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAv-03
CHIX
193
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAw-00
XLON
900
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAw-02
BATE
1573
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAw-04
XLON
3359
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAx-01
BATE
420
735.00
15:00:22
OD_7yUkdAx-03
BATE
311
735.00
15:01:53
OD_7yUl0f4-00
XLON
128
735.00
15:02:00
OD_7yUl2Xf-00
XLON
188
735.00
15:02:23
OD_7yUl8TD-00
XLON
31
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMl-00
XLON
3768
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMl-02
XLON
600
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMm-01
BATE
1718
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMn-00
XLON
57
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMp-00
CHIX
483
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMp-02
XLON
1807
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMq-00
BATE
600
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMr-00
XLON
300
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMr-02
BATE
231
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMr-04
XLON
102
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMr-06
CHIX
105
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMs-01
TRQX
16
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMs-03
CHIX
428
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMt-00
CHIX
269
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMt-02
TRQX
300
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMu-00
BATE
1718
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMu-02
BATE
435
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMu-04
AQXE
115
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMv-01
BATE
919
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMv-03
AQXE
192
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMw-01
BATE
645
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMw-03
BATE
285
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMx-00
AQXE
162
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMx-02
BATE
65
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMy-00
BATE
56
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMy-02
BATE
67
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMy-04
BATE
38
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMy-06
BATE
2033
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMz-01
BATE
5511
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCMz-03
BATE
2203
735.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCN0-01
BATE
274
734.00
15:02:38
OD_7yUlCOR-00
XLON
40
736.00
15:03:29
OD_7yUlPrq-00
XLON
341
736.00
15:03:30
OD_7yUlQ8A-00
XLON
131
736.00
15:06:39
OD_7yUmDIL-00
BATE
467
736.00
15:06:39
OD_7yUmDIL-02
BATE
460
739.00
15:22:39
OD_7yUqF2B-00
BATE
520
739.00
15:22:39
OD_7yUqF2D-00
CHIX
89
738.00
15:34:54
OD_7yUtK1I-00
BATE
93
740.00
16:07:49
OD_7yV1bsE-00
AQXE
88
740.00
16:28:05
OD_7yV6i7z-00
TRQX
568
740.00
16:28:05
OD_7yV6i95-00
XLON
14
740.00
16:28:41
OD_7yV6rcv-00
BATE
147
740.00
16:29:25
OD_7yV72wJ-00
TRQX
1
740.00
16:29:26
OD_7yV73J3-00
BATE
589
740.00
16:29:28
OD_7yV73nN-00
BATE