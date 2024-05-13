Dental Polishing Machine Market to Reach $6.5 Billion Globally by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing demand for oral health services and the advancements in dental technology are projected to drive the global dental polishing machine market's growth during the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Dental Polishing Machine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Machine Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global dental polishing machine market generated $3.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $6.5 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising prevalence of dental diseases, the growing emphasis on aesthetic dentistry, and the growing awareness about oral health services are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental polishing machine market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the limited access to dental care in underdeveloped regions and the technological complexity associated with dental polishing machines may restrict market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, advancements in dental technology and the collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders, dental professionals, and regulatory bodies are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the dental polishing machine market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $6.5 billion CAGR 6.1 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Machine Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing prevalence of dental diseases Growing awareness about oral hygiene Rising consumer demand for aesthetic dentistry Opportunities Advancements in dental technology Emergence of innovative technologies like the dry electropolishing system Restraints Regulatory compliance and adherence to industry standards

Machine Type: Electric Polishing Machine Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth by 2032

The electric polishing machine sub-segment accounted for a significant share in the global dental polishing machine market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Electric polishing machines lead the market due to their efficiency, precision, and versatility over traditional alternatives. With programmable settings and touchscreen interfaces, they meet the evolving needs of dental clinics. Their integration with digital workflows and consistent performance drives widespread adoption, making them key drivers of innovation in dental care.

Application: Dentist Clinics Sub-segment to be Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The dentist clinics sub-segment held the largest market share of 50.4% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is mainly because dentist clinics prioritize advanced polishing machines to meet aesthetic treatment demand and refine dental prosthetics. This strategic focus ensures superior patient experiences, meeting expectations for high-quality dental care. With a commitment to providing the latest in dental technology, clinics enhance treatment outcomes, driving the adoption of advanced equipment in the competitive dental healthcare landscape.

Region: North America Market to Flourish by 2032

The North America dental polishing machine market accounted for the largest share of 45.9% in 2022 and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the region's rising dental issues among people, growing demand for aesthetic treatments, and increasing healthcare infrastructure investments. Besides, dental professionals prioritize advanced machines for improved treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction, fueling market growth. Moreover, leading players in the competitive landscape aim to meet evolving customer needs, further boosting adoption rates.

Leading Players in the Dental Polishing Machine Market:

KaVo Dental

Young Innovations Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein Inc.

Cosmedent

Ultradent Products

Kerr Corporation

3M

The Dentists Supply Company

GC Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global dental polishing machine market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

