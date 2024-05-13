MSI Highlights Optimized AI Platforms to Accelerate Compute-Intensive Applications at ISC 2024

HAMBURG, Germany, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global server provider, brings its latest server platforms powered by AMD processors and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, optimized for HPC and AI markets at ISC 2024, booth F39 in Hamburg, Germany from May 13-15.

"As businesses increasingly adopt AI applications to improve customer experiences, the need for greater computing power and denser deployments has spurred significant shifts in IT infrastructure, driving a widespread adoption of liquid cooling," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions. "MSI's AI server platforms empower businesses to achieve efficiency gains while handling more compute-intensive workloads."

Diverse GPU Platforms to Enhance Performance for AI Workloads

MSI G4201 is a 4U supercomputer designed for exceptional performance in compute-intensive tasks. It features up to eight double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 slots optimized for high-performance GPU cards, alongside one single-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot. Each GPU has a full PCIe 4.0 or 5.0 x16 link directly to the root port complex of a CPU socket without going through a PCIe switch, granting maximum CPU-to-GPU bandwidth. Powered by dual 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and equipped with 32 DDR5 DIMMs, the G4201 platform delivers outstanding heterogeneous computing capabilities for various GPU-based scientific high-performance computing, Generative AI, and inference applications. Additionally, the system includes twelve 3.5-inch drive bays for enhanced functionality.

The G4101 is a 4U 4GPU server platform designed for AI training workloads. It supports a single AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor equipped with a liquid cooling module, along with twelve DDR5 RDIMM slots. Additionally, it features four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots tailored for triple-slot graphic cards with coolers, ensuring increased airflow and sustained performance. With twelve front 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe/SATA drive bays, it offers high-speed and flexible storage options, catering to the diverse needs of AI workloads. The G4101 combines air flow spacing and liquid closed-loop cooling, making it the optimal thermal management solution for even the most demanding tasks.

For small-sized businesses, the liquid-cooled S1102-02 server offers an ideal solution, providing superior thermal performance while optimizing costs. Equipped with a single AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor with liquid cooling support of up to 170W, the system features four DDR5 DIMM slots, one PCIe 4.0 slot, two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports, and four 3.5-inch SATA hot-swappable drive bays in a compact 1U configuration.

