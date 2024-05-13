Anzeige
Tencent Cloud: Experience Abu Dhabi Weixin Mini-Program: Your Gateway to Unforgettable Moments in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for a memorable journey with the new Experience Abu Dhabi Weixin mini-program, brought to you by Experience Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Tencent Cloud.

Weixin is commonly known as 'WeChat' outside of China serves over a billion of monthly active users in the Chinese mainland. Tailored for Chinese visitors, the Weixin mini-program is packed with compelling features that range from interactive maps to itinerary planners - everything they would need to plan their Abu Dhabi experience at their fingertips.

The program not only provides Chinese visitors with first-hand official travel information but also specifically addresses their digital travel needs, offering map guidance and Chinese audio commentary services during the travel process.

The program also introduces 'Khalifa', a welcoming Emirati character who serves as Abu Dhabi's first digital ambassador for culture and tourism. Khalifa isn't just a tour guide, he's your virtual companion, ready to engage in conversation and answer all visitor questions about Abu Dhabi!

Whether you're looking for thrilling attractions, world-class restaurants or inspiring activities, Khalifa will provide personalised recommendations and insider tips to enhance your experience.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-abu-dhabi-weixin-mini-program-your-gateway-to-unforgettable-moments-in-abu-dhabi-302143308.html

