Maxstock: Max Stock Limited announces immediate report of updated interested party holdings

Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970
CAESAREA, Israel, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the following updated holdings for the members of an institutional reporting group belonging to The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. collectively holding more than 5% of the Company's issued share capital:
Name
Transactions
Date
Opening
Closing
Average
Starting
Closing
The Phoenix
Custodian
April 10, 2024
698,208
638,208
ILS 826. 56
0.50 %
0.46 %
The Phoenix
Decline in
April 1, 2024
577,462
0
ILS 841.6
0.41 %
0 %
The Phoenix
TASE share
May 8, 2024
2,159,467.55
2,671,652.7
ILS 848.2
1.55 %
1.92 %
The Phoenix
TASE share
-3.15
-35.3
849.1
0 %
0 %
The Phoenix
TASE share sale
May 8, 2024
12,163,935
9,407,951
849.73
8.73 %
6.75 %
This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 12, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-049092 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
