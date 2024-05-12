Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2024 | 10:17
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maxstock: Max Stock Limited announces immediate report of updated interested party holdings

Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the following updated holdings for the members of an institutional reporting group belonging to The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. collectively holding more than 5% of the Company's issued share capital:

Name

Transactions

Date
range

Opening
balance of
shares

Closing
balance of
shares

Average
transaction
price per
share

Starting
%
holdings

Closing
%
holdings

The Phoenix
Holdings Ltd. -
Nostro

Custodian
sale

April 10, 2024

698,208

638,208

ILS 826. 56

0.50 %

0.46 %

The Phoenix
Holdings Ltd
- Life
insurance
accounts
participating
in profits

Decline in
holding

April 1, 2024

577,462

0

ILS 841.6

0.41 %

0 %

The Phoenix
Investments
House Ltd. -
Mutual
Funds
Investment
Companies

TASE share
purchase

May 8, 2024

2,159,467.55

2,671,652.7

ILS 848.2

1.55 %

1.92 %

The Phoenix
Investments
House Ltd. -
Market
Maker

TASE share
sale


-3.15

-35.3

849.1

0 %

0 %

The Phoenix
Holdings Ltd
- Provident
Funds and
Provident
Fund
Management
Companies

TASE share sale

May 8, 2024

12,163,935

9,407,951

849.73

8.73 %

6.75 %

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 12, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-049092 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
[email protected]

SOURCE Maxstock

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.