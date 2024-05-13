Groupe Casino: Sale of GreenYellow

Sale of GreenYellow

Paris, 13 May 2024

The Casino Group announces that it has reached an agreement with Ardian and Bpifrance to sell its 10.15% stake in GreenYellow. As an essential and decisive condition of this transaction, all amounts owed between the Casino Group and GreenYellow, resulting notably from the sale of hypermarkets and supermarkets to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan, which had been authorized under the accelerated safeguard procedure, will be settled.

The net proceeds from this sale, which will be effectively received by Casino, will amount to approximately 46 million euros.

The Group will no longer hold any stake in GreenYellow following this transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of May 2024.

***

