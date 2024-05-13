Precisely Showcases Critical Role of Trusted Data in AI at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit in London

Data integrity leader collaborates with Generali Real Estate and host of industry experts to help companies fuel initiatives with AI-ready data

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it is a Premier sponsor at the upcoming 2024 Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit in London, U.K. Precisely will present alongside Generali Real Estate, one of the world's leading real estate asset managers, on how companies can ensure AI success with accurate, consistent, and contextual data.

The Precisely team of experts will be available at booth #217 throughout the event sharing the latest innovations in data integrity and providing bespoke guidance on how to build trust in data for successful advanced analytics and AI initiatives. They will be joined at the booth by renowned thought leaders, offering attendees a unique opportunity to get personalized advice from some of the industry's most notable voices.

Speaking Session:

Three Crucial Considerations for AI-Ready Data and AI Success with Generali

AI can elevate businesses to the next level of data intelligence, but to enable successful and trusted outcomes, companies need to make sure their data is AI-ready. In this session Precisely and Generali Real Estate will share real-world successes and the three critical factors organizations must address to ensure that data minimizes AI bias and hallucination while producing nuanced, coherent, and contextually relevant responses.

Speakers:

Tendü Yogurtçu, PhD, CTO, Precisely

Costanza Balboni Cestelli, Head of Data Intelligence and Innovation, Generali Real Estate

Don't miss the presentation taking place in Docklands B at 11am BST on May 14.

Ask the Experts:

Attendees can visit booth #217 during the event networking sessions to access valuable advice from well-known industry specialists.

Ask the Analyst: Sanjeev Mohan, SanjMo

Independent industry analyst and former Gartner VP analyst, Sanjeev Mohan is an established thought leader in the areas of cloud, big data, and analytics. Sanjeev will be available at the Precisely booth between 6.15pm - 7.15pm on May 13.

Your Questions Answered: Nicola Askham, The Data Governance Coach

Recognized industry wide as a trusted voice on data governance, Nicola Askham will be available to offer practical advice on how to establish a strong data governance framework and proactively find, understand, and manage data for more powerful business outcomes. Join Nicola at the Precisely booth between 6pm - 7pm on May 14.

Analytics and BI Bake-off Extension:

The Precisely team will also take part in the Gartner Analytics & BI Bake-off extension demo, having been invited to showcase the role of AI in addressing the impacts of poverty. Using Precisely data integrity solutions, the team examined how AI fueled with accurate, consistent, and contextual data can be leveraged to reduce unemployment and provide more equitable access to education.

Watch the demo to see how a data-centric approach that includes data ingestion and quality assessment, data enrichment, spatial analytics, and data governance can be an effective force for good.

Precisely will be at booth #217 during the 2024 Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit taking place May 13 - 15 in London, U.K. Learn more about how data integrity can make an impact on your next data and analytics or AI initiative or schedule your personalized demo.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the 2024 Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits, taking place March 11-13 in Orlando, FL., March 26-27 in São Paulo, April 24-25 in Mumbai, May 13-15 in London May 21-23 in Tokyo, and July 29-30 in Sydney. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerDA.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410095/Gartner_London.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/4699923/Precisely_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precisely-showcases-critical-role-of-trusted-data-in-ai-at-the-gartner-data--analytics-summit-in-london-302143270.html