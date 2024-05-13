WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

Wheaton's (WPM's) Q124 results exceeded both our and the market's forecasts. It produced more (with the single exception of gold, which recorded a small negative variance in production) and sold more at higher prices than our prior expectations for the period. This led to a positive 5.6% (US$15.8m) variance in sales that was minimally counteracted by a US$0.8m negative variance in costs (including G&A costs) to result in a US$15.3m (10.3%) positive variance in pre-tax profits that, to all intents and purposes, fell straight through to the bottom line.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...