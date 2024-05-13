Bure Equity AB: Interim report January-March 2024

Net asset asset value was SEK 298.2 per share compared to SEK 257.9 at the beginning of the year, which corresponds to an increase of 15.6 per cent.

Bure's net asset value was SEK 22,112M compared to SEK 19,123M at the beginning of the year.

Total return on the Bure share was 19.9 per cent compared to the SIX Return Index which increased 7.9 per cent.

Group earnings after tax amounted to SEK 2,990M (2,421). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 40.2 (32.5).

Events after the end of the period

Net asset value amounted to SEK 308.3 per share on 10 May 2024, corresponding to an increase of 19.5 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Comments from the CEO

The first quarter of the year was good, with Bure's net asset value per share increasing 15.6 per cent; the SIX Return Index increased 7.9 per cent in the same period. This strong net asset value performance was primarily driven by gains in our portfolio companies Mycronic and Yubico. Mycronic increased 31.5 per cent in the quarter and Yubico by 45.5 per cent. The Yubico share rose sharply following the publication of the company's fourth quarter report in February, which, among other things, reported a growth in order intake of 83 per cent. Overall, Bure's net asset value increased by around SEK 3 billion in the period.

Transaction activity in Bure was lower during the quarter - only minor investments were made in Atle and BioLamina. Activity in the portfolio companies remained high. Mycronic reported its second best quarterly results in its history, corresponding to an operating margin of 35 per cent. Turnover increased by 39 per cent. Xvivo saw a sales increase of 32 per cent with an operating margin of 10 per cent. Xvivo also reported a number of major successes for its development projects during the quarter. For the first time in history, a donated human heart was successfully transported across the Atlantic Ocean. The heart was transported in the Xvivo Heart Assist Transport, in economy class on a scheduled flight and the time outside the body exceeded 12 hours, after which the transplant was carried out in a hospital in Paris. Furthermore, preliminary results from Xvivo's ongoing heart preservation study were communicated, in which it was found that Xvivo Heart Assist Transport significantly reduced the risk of severe cardiac dysfunction compared to conventional methods. The stock market continued to perform relatively strongly in the first quarter. The SIX Return Index is up around 27 per cent since the lows of October last year. However, the upward trend slowed in April. Despite a reporting period that was broadly in line with expectations, the stock market mood was dampened by the uncertainty and likelihood of coming interest rate cuts, underlining the extent to which the stock market is currently focusing on interest rates.

