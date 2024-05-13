First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061670205BRAINP Brain+ A/S is given observation status because the company has disclosed a financial report which describes that a material uncertainty exists related to going concern. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 7 May 2024. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.