Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 11:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN             Name

DK0061670205BRAINP



Brain+ A/S is given observation status because the company has disclosed a
financial report which describes that a material uncertainty exists related to
going concern. 

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 7 May 2024.





________________________________________________________________________________
___ 

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.
Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.