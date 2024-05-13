Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Sinso Filx (FILX) on May 9, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FILX/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Sinso Filx (FILX) is a decentralized edge computing and data processing network that leverages Interplanetary Consensus (IPC) to rebuild the existing Sinsov1 gateway into an IPC subnet of Filecoin, enhancing cache acceleration services and constructing the Layer2 architecture of the Filecoin multi-layer subnet.

Introducing Sinso Filx: Enhancing Filecoin with advanced IPC-driven caching and Layer2 solutions

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Sinso Filx(FILX), representing an advanced decentralized edge computing and data processing network, part of the broader SINSO ecosystem, which leverages the Filecoin network to enhance data storage and governance solutions. This network uses the Interplanetary Consensus (IPC) and aims to transform the existing Sinsov1 gateway into an IPC subnet. The primary goal of SINSO FILX is to provide cache acceleration and build a robust Layer2 architecture, significantly enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the Filecoin multi-layer subnet.

At the heart of the SINSO FILX system are various components designed to streamline and secure the storage and management of data across decentralized networks. This includes the development of efficient data gateways and layers that ensure quick and secure access and interaction with the Filecoin network. These technologies cater to a wide range of applications, from GameFi and VR to high-speed CDN and DAPP responses, emphasizing versatility and performance in high-demand scenarios.

The SINSO FILX token underpins the economic activities within the network, providing a means for transactions, governance, and incentive mechanisms. This token is integral to fostering participation and growth within the SINSO ecosystem, ensuring that developers, content creators, and users engage in a sustainable and mutually beneficial digital economy. As such, SINSO FILX not only facilitates the technological advancement of decentralized storage solutions but also supports a thriving community focused on leveraging blockchain technology for innovative data governance.

About FILX Token

Based on ERC20, FILX has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The FILX token distribution is as follows: 2% for Consumption & Combustion, 10% for Token Sales, 10% allocated to the Team & Advisors, 8% to the Reserve & Foundation, 60% dedicated to the Pool & Ecosystem, and 10% for Marketing & Community. The FILX token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 9, 2024. Investors who are interested in FILX can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

