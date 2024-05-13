LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Invitation to Annual Results conference 2023/24



13.05.2024 / 11:19 CET/CEST





LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2023/24 and an outlook for the financial year 2024/25, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on: Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 10.30 am CET Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich Program 10.15 - 10.30 Registration 10.30 - 11.15 Presentation in English Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman

Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Borla, Chief Finance Officer 11.15 - 12.00 Questions & Answers 12.00 Standing lunch

Registration

We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to Ellen Hugentobler, Dynamics Group, at ehu@dynamicsgroup.ch by Wednesday, 22 May 2024. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch. Conference Call

To participate in the conference call, please register via this link . You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here . Audio Webcast

To access the live audio webcast, please use this link . Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link. Full year results documentation

LEM will publish its full year results 2023/24 on 28 May 2024, at 7.00 am CET. The ad hoc announcement, Annual Report and presentation slides will be available on LEM's website ( www.lem.com/en/investors ). If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dynamics Group: Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch

Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, cwo@dynamicsgroup.ch Yours sincerely, Frank Rehfeld Chief Executive Officer Andrea Borla

Chief Finance Officer If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link .



End of Media Release

