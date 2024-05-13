LEM HOLDING SA
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2023/24 and an outlook for the financial year 2024/25, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:
Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 10.30 am CET
Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dynamics Group: Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch
Yours sincerely,
Frank Rehfeld
Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Borla
1901539 13.05.2024 CET/CEST